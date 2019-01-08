These devices are supported by YouTube TV

The Lenovo Smart Display runs the Android Things operating system — and supports YouTube natively.

If you're thinking about using YouTube TV as your streaming solution, you can used it on damned near every piece of hardware out there. Whether it's a set-top box like Apple TV, or build into a TV operating system like Android TV or Roku. If you're a gamer you might be in luck as well. Fact is the list of devices that YouTube TV supports is definitely longer than what's missing.

Here's what all you can watch YouTube TV on:

Android phones and tablets (with Android 5.x Lollipop and up)

Android TV

iPhone and iPad (iOS 9.1 and up)

Chrome browser

Firefox browser

Chromecast

AirPlay

Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X

Samsung & LG smart TVs (2016 & 2017)

Apple TV (4th generation and up)

All Roku TVs, Roku Ultra, Roku Streaming Stick+, Roku Streaming Stick (3800x, 3600x), Roku Express/Express+ (3910x, 3900x, 3710x, 3700x), Roku Premiere+, Roku Premiere, Roku 4, Roku 3 (4200x, 4230x), and Roku 2 (4210x)

All Vizio SmartCast TVs

HiSense TVs (models: MTK5658, MTK5659, MSD6586)

Smart Displays that run Android Things (Lenovo Smart Display, etc.)

Noticeably missing is Amazon Fire TV. It's not known if YouTube TV will be able to break through the stalemate that Amazon and Google have found themselves in (they've been fighting for a while now), and we're not going to hold our breath while we wait for it to happen.

Updated Jan. 8, 2019: Added Hisense and Vizio TVs.