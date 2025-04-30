It's Wednesday and if you're a One Chicago fan then you know that NBC's trio of Dick Wolf shows own the night. But is Chicago Fire on TV tonight, April 30? Here's what you need to know.

The technical answer to the question is, yes, there is an episode of Chicago Fire season 13 on TV tonight, but it's a repeat episode from earlier in the season. As is customary with the One Chicago shows, NBC is spacing out the new episodes so that they stretch into May for what's sure to be a thrilling season finale.

Thankfully, fans won't have to wait long to see what happens next on Chicago Fire. The next new episode of Chicago Fire season 13 airs Wednesday, May 7. The title of the new episode is "Cut Me Open" and here's the episode description:

"With the crew stretched thin, a performance efficiency expert evaluates Firehouse 51; Kidd and Severide bond with the mother of the baby they hope to adopt."

Not surprisingly, since Chicago Fire is a rerun the other two shows in the One Chicago Block, Chicago Med season 10 and Chicago P.D. season 12, are also repeats. Both shows will also return May 7 with new episodes.

The next new episode of Chicago Med is titled "The Invisible Hand." The description for that episodes read, "The hospital faces a staffing crisis as the nurses stage a sick-out; Archer and Frost bet on who can discharge their patients first; Charles' distrust of a patient complicates his treatment."

The May 7 episode of Chicago P.D. is titled "Black Ice." Here's the description: "Ruzek witnesses a tragic accident on an icy bridge, leading Intelligence into a dark, sinister case involving sex trafficking."

Looking ahead at the upcoming schedule, the season finales of all three One Chicago shows is Wednesday, May 21.

Chicago Fire season 13 airs Wednesdays at 9 pm ET/PT on NBC, with new episodes available to stream the following day on Peacock. Chicago Med season 10 airs at 8 pm ET/PT, and Chicago P.D. season 12 caps off the night at 10 pm ET/PT.