Is Chicago Fire on TV tonight, April 30?

By published

Will we see new episodes of the One Chicago shows tonight?

David Eigenberg as Christopher Herrmann, Christian Stolte as Randy “Mouch” McHolland, Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd, Jake Lockett as Carver in Chicago Fire
David Eigenberg, Christian Stolte, Miranda Rae Mayo Jake Lockett in Chicago Fire (Image credit: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC)

It's Wednesday and if you're a One Chicago fan then you know that NBC's trio of Dick Wolf shows own the night. But is Chicago Fire on TV tonight, April 30? Here's what you need to know.

The technical answer to the question is, yes, there is an episode of Chicago Fire season 13 on TV tonight, but it's a repeat episode from earlier in the season. As is customary with the One Chicago shows, NBC is spacing out the new episodes so that they stretch into May for what's sure to be a thrilling season finale.

Thankfully, fans won't have to wait long to see what happens next on Chicago Fire. The next new episode of Chicago Fire season 13 airs Wednesday, May 7. The title of the new episode is "Cut Me Open" and here's the episode description:

"With the crew stretched thin, a performance efficiency expert evaluates Firehouse 51; Kidd and Severide bond with the mother of the baby they hope to adopt."

Not surprisingly, since Chicago Fire is a rerun the other two shows in the One Chicago Block, Chicago Med season 10 and Chicago P.D. season 12, are also repeats. Both shows will also return May 7 with new episodes.

The next new episode of Chicago Med is titled "The Invisible Hand." The description for that episodes read, "The hospital faces a staffing crisis as the nurses stage a sick-out; Archer and Frost bet on who can discharge their patients first; Charles' distrust of a patient complicates his treatment."

The May 7 episode of Chicago P.D. is titled "Black Ice." Here's the description: "Ruzek witnesses a tragic accident on an icy bridge, leading Intelligence into a dark, sinister case involving sex trafficking."

Looking ahead at the upcoming schedule, the season finales of all three One Chicago shows is Wednesday, May 21.

Chicago Fire season 13 airs Wednesdays at 9 pm ET/PT on NBC, with new episodes available to stream the following day on Peacock. Chicago Med season 10 airs at 8 pm ET/PT, and Chicago P.D. season 12 caps off the night at 10 pm ET/PT.

CATEGORIES
Sarabeth Pollock
Sarabeth Pollock
Editorial Content Producer

 

Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.  

When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about tv shows

The Better Sister: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the new series

Where the heck is Bill on The Bold and the Beautiful?

The Better Sister: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the new series
See more latest
Most Popular
Bill (Don Diamont) looks serious in The Bold and the Beautiful
Where the heck is Bill on The Bold and the Beautiful?
A line-up of comedians competing in Taskmaster season 19.
How to watch Taskmaster season 19 online or on TV from anywhere
James Holzhauer on Jeopardy! Masters
Why James Holzhauer is not on Jeopardy! Masters 2025
Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis with her arms crossed in General Hospital
General Hospital spoilers: Alexis’ next bad decision aligns her with the villain of Port Charles, Drew?
Amelia Heinle as Victoria crying in The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless spoilers: Cole’s mystery illness comes with a major plot twist for Victoria?
Amanda Holden and Paul Carrick Brunson both wearing white and looking serious in Cheat: Unfinished Business.
Netflix just added this trashy reality show — and it’s already my new TV addiction
Benjamin Voisin as legendary French chef Antonin Carême.
Apple TV Plus adds seductive French period drama about Napoleon's personal chef who turns spy
Benjamin Voisin as legendary French chef Antonin Carême.
How to watch Careme: stream the new historical drama based on a true story
Ricardo Darín in Netflix&#039;s The Eternaut
Netflix adds 'remarkable' new sci-fi survival series based on iconic graphic novel — and it features killer snow!
James Nelson-Joyce and Tom Durant Pritchard in Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes.
How to watch Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes online or on TV
News
Stay updated by following
What to Watch