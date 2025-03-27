Why Law & Order: SVU is not new tonight, March 27
Plus, here's when you can expect Olivia and her SVU squad to return.
Law & Order: SVU’s Olivia (Mariska Hargitay) and her squad won't be investigating a new case tonight as Law & Order: SVU season 26 is taking a break and not airing a new episode tonight, March 27. Additionally, Law & Order season 24 and Found season 2 are also not releasing new episodes tonight.
We don’t have a confirmed explanation for the break in NBC's routine Thursday primetime rollout, but it's not uncommon for network TV shows to regularly take breaks in the release schedule of new episodes. Given Law & Order: SVU is back with a new episode next Thursday, April 3, this week’s off-week could certainly be attributed to that.
We're actually greatly anticipating the next new episode of Law & Order: SVU as the series finally heads into Carisi's (Peter Scanavino) trial. Not working in his job as assistant district attorney, but heading to court as a victim. Following the events of him being held hostage at the corner bodega earlier this season, the episode will cover the trial of his assailant. Here is the official synopsis of the episode titled "Accomplice Liability" that again airs on Thursday, April 3, at 9 pm ET/PT on NBC:
"Carisi attempts to put aside his role as prosecutor to serve as a witness in a trial; Benson tries to help a rape survivor struggling with her recovery."
For those who need a weekly fix of Law & Order: SVU, now would be a great time to catch up with anything you've missed this season on Peacock. Heck, you may want to take the opportunity to rewatch your favorite episodes from past seasons, as the entire series is also on the streaming services. All you need is a Peacock subscription. Currently, the streamer offers several options for would-be subscribers, and it's the next-day streaming home for all NBC and Bravo content.
By the way, check out the trailer for the next new episode below. It certainly appears as if it will be quite riveting.
New episodes of Law & Order: SVU air on Thursdays on NBC. Episodes become available to stream the day after they air on Peacock.
