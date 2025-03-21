Why Fire Country season 3 is not on TV tonight, March 21

For many TV watchers, Fire Country season 3 has become a staple on Friday nights. Unfortunately for fans, Fire Country season 3 is not airing a new episode tonight, March 21. In fact, a new episode won’t air until next month on April 4. Meaning Fire Country will be off the air for two weeks in a row, which may disappoint show fans.

If you’re wondering who or what to blame for this interruption in schedule, look no further than the 2025 March Madness tournament. Every year, men's college basketball is flung into the spotlight as NCAA Division One teams fortunate enough to be selected go head-to-head to see who will walk away with a championship title. As in years past, CBS is one of the networks providing game coverage, and tonight’s coverage knocks off CBS’s regular Friday primetime lineup. That means NCIS: Sydney season 2 is also not airing a new episode tonight.

If you're a fan of college basketball, the games airing on CBS this evening are listed below. By the way, do you have a winning bracket?

(3) Kentucky vs (14) Troy, 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT

(6) Illinois vs (11) Xavier, 9:45 pm ET/6:45 pm PT

When Fire Country returns with its new episode on April 4, it will do so with the episode titled, “Dirty Money.” Here is a synopsis of what’s to come:

“Bode, and his aunt, Sheriff Mickey Fox, investigate an attempted murder on her estranged father, Wes Fox.”

While you wait for new episodes to air, now would be a great time to catch up with anything you’ve missed this season over on Paramount Plus . The streaming service offers a few options for would-be subscribers. With a subscription to Paramount Plus you can also catch other CBS shows like Ghosts season 4 , Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage , Elsbeth season 2, The Equalizer season 5 and one of our favorite new shows of the 2024-2025 Fall TV season, Matlock (Kathy Bates is fantastic in the series).

Episodes of Fire Country season 3 air on Thursdays on CBS before becoming available to stream the following day on Paramount Plus.