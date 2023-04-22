What's next for Snowfall?

As viewers continue to have conversations about the Snowfall season 6 finale and the swan dive into destruction many of the characters seemed to take, especially Franklin (Damson Idris), millions of fans find themselves asking if this is really the end of the road for the crime drama. Is there really no Snowfall season 7?

While the answer to this question may prove disappointing in many respects, there is some hope for those still heavily vested in the Snowfall world. Keep reading to find out more.

Warning, spoilers ahead.

Is there going to be a Snowfall season 7?

Sergio Peris-Mencheta and Damson Idris in Snowfall (Image credit: Ray MIcksaw/FX)

The last episode of season 6 titled "The Struggle" was indeed the Snowfall series finale. The show's metaphorical jersey has been retired with the other great dramas that have come and gone before it.

Last year, while speaking to the Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), co-creator and showrunner Dave Andron talked about the decision to end the show. He stated, "...we decided six seasons would do it and was what we needed to finish telling the story, and FX as usual was supportive."

Now if you were someone that was eagerly wanting to know more about what's next for the characters, you won't find out in new episodes of the original Snowfall.

Is there a Snowfall spinoff?

Isaiah John and Gail Bean in Snowfall (Image credit: Ray Mickshaw/FX)

Yes. As we've previously reported, a Snowfall spinoff is in the works. While there hasn't been a lot of information about the upcoming series announced, we do know that all signs point to Gail Bean reprising her role as Wanda.

In the Snowfall series finale, she was last seen telling Leon (Isaiah Ghana) that she was going to Ghana. Later in the episode, Leon relays to Franklin that she's pursuing a music career. That may be the closest thing we get to plot information for the new series for a while.

We also know that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier creator and writer Malcolm Spellman will serve as the executive producer for the upcoming unnamed project. So with a familiar face in Bean and critically-acclaimed talent in Spellman, the spinoff so far looks promising. Fans may even get to hear what happens next for Franklin and Gustavo via a future conversation in the new series (again, it's still way too early to say for sure).

All episodes of Snowfall are currently streaming in the US on Hulu.