Is Snowfall getting a spinoff series?

With the sixth and final season of Snowfall quickly approaching its end, fans have been racking their brains trying to predict how the show will wrap up storylines six years in the making. Additionally, loyal viewers have been thinking about what they may watch next to fill the void that will be left by the show's absence. Well, we may not know yet what happens in the end with Franklin, Teddy and Gustavo, but we do know that a spinoff series is in the works.

Please note spoilers are ahead.

According to Deadline (opens in new tab), sources are reporting that a spinoff drama is in the early stages of development at FX. Additionally, Malcolm Spellman (Bel-Air, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) is slated to serve as an executive producer on the new series and writer of the pilot episode. Snowfall producers Dave Andron, Trevor Engelson, Michael London and Tommy Schlamme are also on board for the new show.

As far as which characters from the original series will be in the new one, it looks like Gail Bean may be reprising her role as Wanda. For those that have been following Snowfall season 6 closely, you know that Wanda was thriving in Ghana before following her husband Leon (Isaiah John) back to the center of Franklin's chaotic world. As she's struggled being back in LA, she's found purpose in helping Cissy (Michael Hyatt) at the homeless shelter. Wanda was even placed in charge of things at the shelter.

Even with her finding purpose, she's been rather ominous about her fate with Leon. She's expressed her fear on more than one occasion that her husband is headed for an early demise. Will that fear come to fruition in Snowfall and set her up with a good storyline about what she’ll do next in the new series?

We'll keep you posted as more information about the spinoff comes to the light.

Be sure to continue watching the final season of Snowfall on Wednesdays on FX. The episodes become available to stream the next day on Hulu.

