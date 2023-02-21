Snowfall season 6 predictions: our best guesses on how it all ends

For millions of fans, the premiere of Snowfall season 6, the show's last, is bittersweet. Over the course of five seasons, the series has captivated viewers with the rise and foreseeable fall of Franklin Saint (Damson Idris), Teddy McDonald (Carter Hudson), Gustavo "Oso" Zapata (Sergio Peris-Mencheta) and the rest of the players in this fictional world.

With that said, many members of the show's audience are ready to see the endgame for the characters that have been caught in a drug-fueled game of chess. Especially considering what happened in the season 5 finale.

So what do we believe is in store for Snowfall season 6? Here are our best predictions.

Do Louie and Jerome attack Franklin?

Angela Lewis and Amin Joseph in Snowfall season 6 (Image credit: Ray Mickshaw/FX)

Jerome (Amin Joseph) and Louie (Angela Lewis) have been the Bonnie and Clyde of the series. The two got into the cocaine business under the leadership of Franklin, and by the end of season 5 they officially branched out on their own after securing a relationship with Teddy.

Unfortunately in their ascension to the throne, Louie in particular went behind Franklin's back, and Franklin in return robbed his uncle and aunt, shooting members of their team in the process. Oh, and did we forget to mention that Franklin pulled a gun on the newly cemented Queenpin and her henchman pulled a gun on Franklin? He walked away from that incident with Louie issuing the threat, "If I see you again, Imma kill you."

While it's been said time heals all wounds, we are betting that time won't be enough to heal this family feud.

For starters, we foresee Jerome and Louie being very upset when they discover Franklin stole from them, and Louie is going to want to retaliate. While Louie may be ready to take the life of her nephew by marriage, we don't think Jerome will make that move as Franklin's uncle by blood. Jerome loves his nephew and he knows what such a move would do to his only sister. So what will the curly-haired drug dealer/enforcer do? Broker a fragile truce.

We predict he'll be successful in establishing some type of family peace, but that it won't last long. Again in the season 5 finale, Franklin whispered to Kane (DeVaughn Nixon) the reason he was lying in a hospital bed was because Louie ordered a hit on his life. So in season 6, we think Louie will die at Kane's hands. When Jerome finds out that Franklin told Kane that information, the former, known for his hot temper, will fly into a rage and go after his nephew. Sadly for Jerome, we think the always cunning Franklin will wind up killing him first.

Do Gustavo and Lucia get back together?

Sergio Peris-Mencheta and Emily Rios in Snowfall (Image credit: Byron Cohen/FX)

Viewers haven't physically seen Lucia (Emily Rios) since season 1, but Gustavo has made several attempts to find out information about her. Although he's currently been captured by the DEA and attempted to move on romantically with his nephews' aunt, we still think he loves Lucia.

Having said that, we believe now that the DEA has Gustavo, they are going to want him to talk and are going to dangle Lucia in front of him. Whether Lucia has been an informant for the DEA these past few years or the government agency knows her whereabouts, we think the DEA will be the catalyst for the former lovers reuniting. Oh, and we wouldn’t be surprised if Lucia had a "Young Oso" while offscreen.

What happens to Franklin? What happens to Teddy?

Carter Hudson and Damson Idris in Snowfall (Image credit: Ray Mickshaw/FX)

Franklin has more than his family to deal with in season 6. He's also at war with Teddy. For his part, while dosed with LSD at Jerome and Louie's nuptials, Franklin called Teddy and told him "you think you have to kill me one day, but before that happens, I'm going to kill you." The young Saint is also responsible for Teddy getting shot.

On the other side of things, Teddy has not only stolen $73 million from Franklin, but he also killed his father. With all that bad blood between them and the last conversation they shared consisting of threats to destroy each other, we're pumped for an epic showdown.

Given the cost of war is always high, we don't think there will be any winners here. Teddy has already allocated Franklin’s $73 million for the CIA and the covert operation in Nicaragua, and the latter no longer has a drug supply connection. While Franklin has Veronique (Devyn A. Tyler), his mom Cissy (Michael Hyatt) and an unborn baby on the way, his blind rage and need for revenge will wind up putting his family at risk and, ultimately, destroy them.

Meanwhile, Teddy has hidden behind his blind loyalty to the US's need to preserve global democracy and has managed to lose his wife and son in the process. Not to mention he and Franklin have lost their humanity having killed their fair share of people. If you're asking what Teddy has left to lose, it would be his need to believe that all he's been through was worth the greater good of America. However, we envision he'll come to find out that what he did for the US in moving drugs was wreckless and has caused irreparable damage to countless American lives. Plus, he'll see the US won't have moved the needle when it comes to expanding democracy.

In some good news for those fans of Franklin and/or Teddy, we predict they'll actually survive all the chaos (yes, we think Teddy will somehow escape the KGB operative and DEA agent seeking revenge). Back in the season 3 finale, the two even discussed that in the end, they'll both be there to ride off into the sunset, and that's what we think they'll do, just not in the way they envisioned. But hey, in terms of Franklin, at least he'll have his "freedom," which is actually the one thing he mentioned hoping to get out of the drug business back in season 1.

Do Leon and Wanda Bell leave town?

Isaiah John in Snowfall (Image credit: Ray Mickshaw/FX)

This was a little harder to predict. On one hand, Leon (Isaiah John) does want to stick it to the racially oppressive government system of the '80s, so fighting alongside Franklin against Teddy may seem like something Leon would be up to do. However, it became quite evident last season Leon was tired of the drug game, the violent culture surrounding it and wanted to expand his horizons outside of the LA community. We think he will eventually take the opportunity to leave with Wanda Bell (Gail Bean) in search of peace and other ways to uplift his community.

New episodes of Snowfall air on FX on Wednesdays, with the episodes becoming available to stream the next day on Hulu.