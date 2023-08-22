Cassandro: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the movie

Whether you are a fan of wrestling or not, life inside (and outside) the ring can make for some high quality entertainment. Movies like The Wrestler and Fighting with My Family and TV shows like Heels have told compelling stories. Movie/wrestling fans can soon add to that with the 2023 new movie Cassandro.

Based on a true story and starring Gael Garcia Bernal, Cassandro has been buzzing around since January 2023 when the movie premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. When is the moving releasing, what's it about and who else is in it? Read on to get everything you need to know about Cassandro.

Cassandro will get an exclusive run in select US movie theaters starting September 15 before the movie is available to stream worldwide on Prime Video on September 22.

Cassandro plot

As mentioned, Cassandro is based on a true story, that of Saúl Armendáriz, who became known as the "Liberace of Lucha Libre." Here is the official synopsis for the movie:

"Saúl Armendáriz, a gay amateur wrestler from El Paso, rises to international stardom after he creates the character Cassandro, the 'Liberace of Lucha Libre.' In the process, he upends not just the macho wrestling world, but also his own life. Based on a true story."

The script was written by David Teague (Between the World and Me) and Roger Ross Williams (God Loves Uganda).

Cassandro cast

Gael Garcia Bernal stars as Saúl Armendáriz in the movie. Bernal has been around since he was a teenager, where he made his breakout role in Y tu mamá también. Among his other major roles have been The Motorcycle Diaries, Babel, Mozart in the Jungle, Coco, Old, Station Eleven, Werewolf by Night and, most recently, The Mother.

The other big name in the cast is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, or as he is more often referred to, Bad Bunny. The musician has been trying out his acting chops recently, having appeared in Bullet Train, Narcos: Mexico and F9: The Fast Saga. In Cassandro he is playing a character named Felipe.

Also in the cast are Roberta Colindrez (A League of Their Own), Perla De La Rosa (A Thousand Clouds of Peace), Joaquín Cosío (Narcos: Mexico) and Raúl Castillo (Class of '09). El Hijo del Santo, a famous Mexican wrestler, also makes an appearance in the movie.

Cassandro trailer

Watch the trailer for Cassandro right here:

Cassandro reviews

Having premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, Cassandro has already received a number of reviews, and the early word on the movie is good. As of August 22, Cassandro's Rotten Tomatoes score is an impressive 97% "Fresh," with particular praise given to Gael Garcia Bernal's performance and calling the movie a "feel-good" experience.

Cassandro director

Roger Ross Williams is the director of Cassandro, marking a slight change of pace in his career. Williams is an Oscar-winning director for documentaries, winning for his short doc Music by Prudence and earning Best Documentary feature nomination for Life, Animated. Among some of his other documentary credits are The 1619 Project and Love to Love You, Donna Summer.

Cassandro marks Williams' first time directing a narrative movie.