Alma’s Not Normal season 2: release date, trailer, cast, star guests, episodes and everything we know

Alma’s Not Normal season 2 sees Alma Nuttall back in Bolton after a whirlwind theatrical tour, and she’s feeling fabulous… Even if her role as ‘tree number two’ hasn’t led to her big break just yet.

Despite this, Alma (Sophie Willan) is convinced that fame and fortune beckons as the comedy series returns with a new six-parter. However, there are quite a few obstacles in the aspiring actor’s way.

Her new talent agent David (Kenneth Collard) is so small fry, he works out of a fish and chip shop. Her mum Lin (Siobhan Finneran) has developed an interest in Witchcraft, and Grandma Joan (Lorraine Ashbourne) has some shocking news, which may crumple the leopard-print fabric of the family…

Here’s everything you need to know about the new series…

Alma’s Not Normal season 2 will air weekly at 10pm on BBC2 from Monday, October 7, 2024. The second series of this colourful, characterful and charismatic comedy will also be available as a boxset on BBC iPlayer from this date.

Alma’s Not Normal cast

Alma (Sophie Willan)

Ready for a new chapter, the aspiring actor blows all her cash on a pink moped and whizzes over to Grandma Joan when she first returns, where she discovers there have been some changes in her absence.

In addition to writing and starring in Alma’s Not Normal, for series two Sophie is also an executive producer.

“Being the showrunner on a production comes with both benefits and challenges. On one hand, it’s wonderful to have the autonomy to oversee the whole process and really bring a clear vision to life. I can ensure that everything, from the first script to the final cut in the edit, aligns and feels right, which is a huge privilege. But it’s also a lot of responsibility, and you have to manage it carefully,” says Sophie. “What’s crucial is working collaboratively with the team.

“This series is much more about Alma finding her voice and confronting the injustices around her, so there’s definitely more rage in it. We don’t shy away from the reality that there’s no happy ending within a broken system.

“I hope viewers come away with a deeper understanding of the challenges people face when institutions don’t support them, but also with an appreciation for Alma’s fight. She’s not giving up and, while she might not get everything she deserves, she’s still carving out space for herself and finding her own strength. That mix of frustration and hope is really at the heart of this series.”

Sophie Willan’s other credits include Still Open All Hours, Time and Ludwig.

Look who's back! We're tickled pink at the return of Alma's Not Normal for a second series. (Image credit: BBC/Expectation TV.)

Grandma Joan (Lorraine Ashbourne)

The chain smoking, leopard print-wearing matriarch has given up cigarettes and made a house pet of her daughter Lin’s partner, Jim. She also has something she needs to tell her granddaughter…

“It’s fantastic to play someone who’s really strong and confident. Joan has clearly had a tough upbringing, yet underneath it all is like a vulnerable child. She gets more and more outspoken and petulant as the series goes on, but we learn why she’s like she is when we get to meet more of her family and see how it’s shaped her rebellious streak,” says Lorraine. “I am so proud to work on Alma’s Not Normal, it’s a brilliant series. I know I’m a bit biased but to talk about some of the issues in the show the way she does is unbelievable. It's so funny and moving. We’ve all got bloody brilliant characters and the writing speaks for itself. Joan is incredible, it’s a great part and I think she should run the country! We should all be a bit more Joan!”

Lorraine Ashbourne’s other credits include Sherwood, Bridgerton and The Crown.

Lin (Siobhan Finneran)

Alma’s arsonist, addict mum Lin is now residing in a medium secure ward and has developed a keen interest in Witchcraft in tandem with an obsession of escaping her current circumstances.

“Getting the new scripts for Alma 2 was an absolute treat - There is a huge amount of heart and love in Sophie’s scripts, as well as them being bloody hilarious and that’s why I think the audience love it - she is not afraid to put the spotlight on issues too, but you don’t feel you are being preached at,” says Siobhan. “Lin is childlike emotionally and very fragile - her lack of self-editing is breathtakingly painful to watch at times but of course equally funny and shocking, as she can be so blunt and honest - very often saying what everyone is thinking.”

Siobhan Finneran’s other credits include Time, Happy Valley and The Other One.

Leanne (Jayde Adams)

Alma’s best pal Leanne has opened Bolton’s hottest venue, ‘Leanne’s Bar’ and is thriving. She has even hired her former boss Bill (Dave Jones, The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin).

“At the start of the new series, Leanne is still trying to get her life together but unlike Alma, she always knows what is next. She’s resilient and stubbornly optimistic. She’s a hustler, she’s got to make the best out of what she’s got,” says Jayde. “She’s finally out of the tabard and, towards the end of the series, Leanne has her very own transformation. Which personally, was a joy for me. Let’s just say that Leanne and I share more in common than our effortless good looks.”

Jayde Adams other credits include Good Omens, The Outlaws and Ruby Speaking.

Leanne's just as delighted that Alma is back. (Image credit: BBC/Expectation TV.)

Jim (Nicholas Ashbury)

With Lin in supervised accommodation, Jim is now living with a rather exacting Grandma Joan, but he’s not happy - she won’t even let him use his own kettle.

“With one funny line Sophie can say more than a gritty documentary. She is writing with a startling and tender honesty from her own personal experience, so there is warmth amongst the chill. We’re laughing and crying with the Nuttalls, not at them,” says Nicholas, who also recalls one of his favourite moments from filming series two: “There’s a scene where all the family are raucously gathered together in a kitchen and, to me, it was one of those moments. It was very, very special and I have no idea what it’ll look like on screen - poor Gill Isles (the producer) and Andrew Chaplin (the director) were wide eyed trying to film it, bless them!”

Nicholas Ashbury’s other credits include Chewing Gum, Emmerdale and Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?

Family matters. L-R Lorraine Ashbourne, Sophie Willan, Siobhan Finneran and Nicholas Ashbury. (Image credit: BBC)

Alma’s Not Normal season 2 - guest stars

There’s an exciting array of guest stars making an appearance in Alma’s Not Normal season 2.

Kenneth Collard (Cuckoo, Funny Woman, Black Mirror) plays Alma’s agent. Working out a Bolton takeaway, he’s on his uppers, but does manage to get Alma a paying job. Although it’s more of a performance nightmare than an acting dream come true.

Steve Pemberton (Inside No.9), Julie Hesmondhalgh (Mr Bates vs The Post Office) and Selina Mosinski (Charity Shop Sue) guest star as Grandma Joan’s siblings - Uncle Dickie, Auntie Ange and Evil Auntie Evie. Vera Aspey plays Granny Alice in flashbacks.

Craig Parkinson (Grace) stars as Alma’s long-lost father Richard.

Dave Spikey (Phoenix Nights) returns as Ian.

Kenneth Collard brings new meaning to 'free agent' as David in Alma's Not Normal 2. (Image credit: BBC/Expectation TV.)

Alma’s Not Normal season 2 - episode guide

Episode 1

No Going Back

Alma is back in town and desperate for things to be different.

She bags herself a talent agent, who turns out to be a bit of a blagger. She buys herself some new wheels that she can’t afford, and lands herself an acting role that is completely demoralising. It’s safe to say, things are not panning out for Alma.

Meanwhile Lin is back in hospital and has discovered a penchant for Witchcraft. Jim is living at Joan’s as her pet, and her best mate Leanne has transformed a truck into a bar that’s become Bolton’s biggest hot-spot.

Just as Alma starts to settle back into her Bolton life, Joan has some shocking news that’s going to change everything…

Episode 2

Padaming All Over The Place

Coming soon

Is there a trailer for Alma's Not Normal season 2?

Yes, and it's fabulous. Check it out.

Alma's Not Normal Series 2 â€“ Official Trailer - BBC - YouTube Watch On

Alma’s Not Normal star and creator Sophie Willan on the new six-part outing of her semi-autobiographical sitcom…

What’s in store this time round? “Alma faces a new set of challenges that change her forever! This series is much more about Alma finding her voice and confronting the injustices around her, so there’s definitely more rage in it. But Alma’s not giving up, she’s still carving out space for herself.”

Is it difficult penning a second series? “Alma’s a joy to write because she’s multifaceted - reckless, fabulous, vulnerable, passionate, sometimes all at once! From the very beginning I’ve had a clear vision - Joan’s leopard print onesie, Lynn’s silver bomber jacket, and Alma’s fluffy pink coat were actually written into the scripts.”

How do you balance comedy with themes like addiction and mental illness? “In my view, comedy is both a rebellious act and a survival mechanism. I don't really see comedy and drama as separate - they naturally co-exist. Also, Northerners have a natural gallows humour so it’s sort of innate.”

What’s the atmosphere like on set? “Wonderful! I’m so lucky to work with Siobhan, Lorraine and Jayde. We have a lot of laughs but they always give their whole selves to the characters which I’m very grateful for. I prepare for emotional scenes with a coffee, a pastie and a fag with Siobhan!”

Steve Pemberton and Julie Hesmondhalgh will guest star as Joan’s siblings. What more can you say about this? “As the series progresses, we get to explore more of Joan's childlike vulnerability and petulance. We also get to meet her family, which explains a lot.”

Look who's back! All episodes of Alma's Not Normal are available to watch on BBC iPlayer from 7 October 2024. (Image credit: BBC/Expectation TV/Ben Blackall.)

Alma’s Not Normal season 1 - everything you need to know