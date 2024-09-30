Alma’s Not Normal season 1: how to watch, cast, trailer and everything we know

Alma’s Not Normal season 1 began with a single episode in April 2020, which went on to win star and creator Sophie Willan a BAFTA in 2021, beating Ghosts, This Country and Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe.

In September 2021, with the pilot acting as the first episode, BBC2 released a six-part series following the irrepressible Boltonian and her inner circle - recovering heroin addict mum Lin (Siobhan Finneran), no nonsense gran Joan (Lorraine Ashbourne), and life-loving pal Leanne (Jayde Adams).

Now with Alma’s Not Normal returning for a second six-parter on October 7, 2024 on BBC2 and BBC iPlayer, we take a quick look back at the first series…

The pilot for Alma’s Not Normal first aired on BBC1 on 7 April 2020. It was developed into a six-part series which kicked off on 13 September 2021. It’s currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Sophie Willan on the first series of Alma’s Not Normal

In the opening episode Alma is dumped by her dodgy boyfriend Anthony (James Baxter), who moves in with his new, younger squeeze, forcing Alma to think on her feet to pay the rent. At the local job centre Alma’s dreams of becoming an actress don’t impress. So she contemplates two very different money-making options - working at a fast food sandwich chain or becoming an escort. Meanwhile, she’s on a mission to reunite her mum Lin and grandma Joan...

“Alma’s at a crossroads. She’s just got out of a long-term, toxic relationship, is left with no money, no job and no family, really, apart from the unruly women in her life, so she needs to start again,” explains Sophie Willan. “She was quite dependent on Anthony and his mum Viv (Sue Vincent) to provide a substitute family for her, so now she needs to reconnect with her family, move on from her ex, and find money – there’s a lot going on for her!”

Semi-autobiographical and based on Willan’s stand-up material about life in and out of care, working as an escort and pursuing her dreams, the BBC2 series successfully embeds dark topics in a colourful, warm, razorsharp sitcom.

“This is inspired by true events, but is its own world. It feels nicely separate from my experiences and the stand up shows,” says Sophie. “As difficult as things have been in the past, humour’s been a saving grace. Comedy is incredibly cathartic.”

As the series progresses it explores Alma’s career decisions, family relationships and the ups and downs of her frank friendship with Leanne.

“There's lots of other issues like Alma getting her records back from social services and the housing crisis - quite heavy within a comedy!” reveals Sophie. “But optimism is at the root of Alma, me, and the show in general. Ultimately it’s funny and quite light on its feet. Alma’s optimistic, foolish and wild.”

Trailer for Alma’s Not Normal season 1

Check out the hilarious trailer for Alma’s Not Normal season 1 here.

Alma's Not Normal: When it's time for a career change â€“ BBC - YouTube Watch On

Alma’s Not Normal season 2 will be released on 7 October 2024 on BBC2 and BBC iPlayer.

In the new series Alma returns to Bolton where Grandma Joan is still serving up spam sandwiches, whether her aspiring actor granddaughter Alma wants them or not. Her mum Lin has developed an interest in witchcraft. And her best pal Leanne (Jayde Adams) has started a whole new chapter of her life.

