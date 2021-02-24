Best BBC podcasts — all the top podcasts BBC Sounds has to offer

From light entertainment to music, sport and current affairs we have found the best BBC podcasts to keep you entertained. Whether you're going for a walk, driving to work, or cooking up a storm in the kitchen at the weekend, it has never been easier to tune in to your favourite podcast and listen the hours away.

Here is our selection of the best BBC podcasts on offer on BBC Sounds. From relaxing music and celebrities to informative current affairs, we have got it covered.

What are the best BBC podcasts available to listen to on BBC Sounds right now?

Grounded with Louis Theroux

Louis spent lockdown chatting to the stars he's always wanted to interview. (Image credit: BBC)

Documentary maker, journalist and author, Louis Theroux, spent lockdown tracking down the stars he's always wanted to chat to and interviewed them from the comfort of his own home. This brilliantly addictive podcast sees Louis talking to everyone from Ruby Wax and Frankie Boyle to Rylan Clark-Neal and Sir Lenny Henry for BBC Radio 4.

Number of episodes: 23

Average episode length: 58 minutes

That Peter Crouch Podcast

Listening to Peter Crouch's podcast is an absolute must — it's not just for football fans. (Image credit: Getty)

Former England footballer Peter Crouch has seen his podcast with Tom Fordyce and Chris Stark go from strength to strength since it started back in 2018. The podcast, now in its fifth series, talks about everything from the world of football including transfers, what goes on in the dressing rooms and, most importantly, where to sit on the team bus. The trio have had some hugely impressive guests on the show, indulging footballing legend Harry Redknapp and none other than Prince William.

Number of episodes: 70

Average episode length: 45 minutes

BBC Newscast

If you want to keep yourself up to date with current affairs then just spend 30 minutes a day listening to BBC's Newscast, a round up of everything from Brexit to coronavirus, and all other hot news topics of the day. Newscast is brought to you by BBC News chief political correspondent Adam Flemming, political editor Laura Kuenssberg, Europe editor Katya Adler and politic corespondent Chris Mason.

Number of episodes: 429

Average episode length: 30 minutes

Sheridan's Show Stoppers

Sheridan's podcast brings the joys of musicals straight into your home. (Image credit: BBC)

If you're missing musical theatre in lockdown, then Sheridan's new podcast is just for you. The actress, singer and presenter is joined by a different stage star each episode where they talk about the joys of the theatre and play some amazing musical numbers along the way. Look our for Sheridan's special guests for series one: David Walliams, Alfie Boe, Jason Manford and Amanda Holden.

Number of episodes: 5

Average episode length: 57 minutes

Stacey Dooley Revisits

Stacey brings us her first ever podcast where she gets to revisit some of the most memorable people she has interviewed in her career. From Mike who works under cover to catch child abusers, to Judy who has spent the last 40 years behind bars for her role in a murder-for-hire plot. This podcast will have you gripped and answers the question that Stacey gets asked the most... 'where are they now?'

Number of episodes: 7

Average episode length: 35 minutes

Match of the Day Top 10

Gary's Match of the Day podcast gives sports fans the perfect footie fix. (Image credit: BBC)

This Match of the Day podcast is a must for any football fan. Instead of bringing you the latest football highlights and match analysis from the week's games like the TV show, this podcast sees Gary Lineker and Jermaine Jenas sit down with a Premier League legend for an exclusive insight into their Top 10 moments from their career. Gary and Jermaine chat to sporting stars like Robbie Keane and Steven Gerrard as well as look back at the top 10 premier League goals and FA Cup moments.

Number of episodes: 19

Average episode length: 50 minutes

You're Dead To Me

Greg Jenner, who is the Historical Consultant to Horrible Histories, brings us this chart-topping history podcast for people who don't like history, and those who do! The historian brings together the best names in comedy and history to teach us about momentous moments from the past through pop culture, covering everything from the history of chocolate and football to Stonehenge and the Egyptian Pyramids.

Number of episodes: 53

Average episode length: 55 minutes

Desert Island Discs

With a staggering 2295 episodes to listen to on BBC Sounds, there's no better place to get yourself lost in a podcast than with Desert Island Discs. Each episode features a different guest, all choosing eight tracks that mean something special in their lives, a book and a luxury item that they would take with them should they be stranded on a desert island. The podcasts date back to 1942 and include everyone from Sir Cliff Richard to astronaut Tim Peake.

Number of episodes: 2295

Average episode length: 35 minutes

