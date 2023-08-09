How to watch the Premier League 2023/24 games: where to stream online or on TV

English football is back because the Premier League 2023/24 kicks off on Friday, August 11. That means it's time to work out how to watch the matches, whether you live in the UK or abroad.

Quick links UK: Sky Sports | TNT Sports | Prime Video

US: Peacock | NBC Sports (live TV streaming services)

AU: Optus Sport

VPN: ExpressVPN

This annual cycle of the EPL returns its schedule to normal, after disruptions first from COVID-19 and then from the World Cup 2022. The season will run until Sunday, May 19, 2024.

Manchester City is coming in hot after three Premier League wins in a row, along with many EPL regulars. Promoted this year are Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton Town, with the latter returning after an absence of over 30 years, replacing the relegated Southampton, Leeds United and Leicester City.

We've got plenty more information below, including the full team list and how to watch the Premier League 2023/24, whether you want to do so on your TV (available in some regions) or stream matches online (available in most places).

How to watch the Premier League in the UK

There's no easy way to watch the Premier League in the UK — in fact, to catch all games, you'll need a grand total of three subscriptions, with very little overlap in which games will be airing on which platforms.

First, online streaming service Prime Video will be airing 20 games, so if you're paying £8.99 per month or £95 per year for an Amazon Prime subscription you can watch these. The price also gets you all the other Amazon Prime perks, which may make it worth the subscription cost.

Another 52 matches will show on TNT Sports, formerly BT Sports, which you can view as a TV package or as an online streamer. It costs £29.99 either way and includes Discovery Plus' library of factual content if you opt for the online option.

The rest of the matches will air on Sky Sports though, making it the best option if you only want one subscription, with its offerings covering 128 games throughout the season.

Unfortunately, Sky Sports is also your priciest option, costing £46 per month (that's £18 per month over a standard Sky TV contract, though the prices fluctuate a little). A cheaper option is signing up to Now Sports for £34.99 per month, which lets you access Sky's channels, though you'll miss out on the non-sporting entertainment that Sky offers too.

In the UK, do bear in mind the blackout laws when planning your streaming or TV watching — on Saturdays, you won't be able to watch any matches between 2:45 pm and 5:15 pm, on any of the above methods.

How to watch the Premier League in the US

It's actually a lot easier to watch the Premier League in the US than it is in the UK.

Your easiest and cheapest way to watch all of the matches is using streaming service Peacock, with just $5.99 per month letting you watch the action (even games that aren't showing in the UK due to blackout rules). Paying $11.99 per month lets you stream without ads.

If you want to watch on TV, you'll find many of the Premier League games scattered across various NBC Sport-related channels: Sling TV (on its Blue plan), Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV all offer NBC, NBC Sports Network, USA and CNBC.

Fubo costs $74.99 per month for its Pro plan, though an extra $10 will get you to Elite with more channels and DVR and an extra $20 will get you Ultimate with a huge number of channels. Sling TV costs $40 for its Blue plan or $55 for its Blue and Orange plan each month, though you can get $10 off your first month to save a little money. Hulu with Live TV runs you $69.99 per month with ads and $82.99 per month for no ads. YouTube TV has just one monthly rate of $72.99 per month.

How to watch the Premier League in Australia

The one and only way to watch Premier League 2023/24 games in Australia is using a subscription to Optus Sport, with the online streaming service airing all the games (at admittedly antisocial hours for many).

Optus Sport costs $24.99 per month or $199 per year, with that annual price equating to four months' free over the monthly cost. Subscribers to Optus SubHub can pay just $6.99 monthly too, making it a great deal if you already use this service.

You can find Optus Sport here.

How to watch the Premier League everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the Premier League, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sports like the EPL or other matches even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

All you need to know about the Premier League 2023/24

When do Premier League games take place? There are 38 matchdays for the Premier League 2023/24, and other than the odd exception, most games will take place on each Saturday and Sunday. Games will take place over the course of the day, with the earliest generally starting at about midday UK time (7 am ET/4 am PT/9 pm ACT) and the latest starting at roughly 8 pm UK time (3 pm ET/midday PT/5 am ACT the next day). These are rough guidelines though. There are some breaks in the schedule, so not every weekend will see games. For example there are no games from Sunday, December 30, until Saturday, January 13, letting players have a short break. Matches will continue like this until Sunday, May 19, when the League ends.

Which teams are playing in the Premier League? Here's the full list of the teams playing in the Premier League 2023/24. Out from last year are Leicester City, Southampton and Leeds United, and replacing them are Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton Town.