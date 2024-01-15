Rob Beckett’s Smart TV: host, captains, how it works and everything you need to know

Rob Beckett’s Smart TV is a Sky Max comedy quiz show about the best and worst of TV, with celebrity guests and team captains Alison Hammond and Josh Widdicombe with whom Rob co-presents the podcast Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe’s Parenting Hell.

Rob will host as the teams compete in chaotic, TV trivia-infused rounds to see who knows the most about what’s on our small screens. Each week team captains Alison and Josh will be joined by actors, comedians, presenters and TV personalities, including comic and screenwriter Natasia Demetriou.

“I am very excited to be hosting Rob Beckett’s Smart TV. The show was named before I was asked to be the host so as a person named Rob Beckett it seems only fitting that I, Rob Beckett, should be at the helm,” says Rob Beckett. “It’s an honour to work alongside the Queen of TV Alison Hammond and it’s a shame that I can’t seem to shake off Josh Widdicombe. But in the words of Bewitched and some French people ‘C’est La Vie’. All the shows have been really funny to film so I can’t wait for everyone to watch them. As well as all the other Rob Beckett’s in the world sat there thinking I could have hosted this”.

Here’s everything you need to know about Rob Beckett’s Smart TV…

Rob Beckett’s Smart TV is an eight-part series that will launch on Sky Max and NOW in early 2024. As soon as a release date is announced, we’ll let you know so keep checking this page.

Rob Beckett’s Smart TV — how it works

Host Rob Beckett will oversee team captains Josh Widdicombe and Alison Hammond in a fast and furious panel quiz game. Each week Josh and Alison will team up with celebrities and compete against one another to win madcap TV trivia-based rounds.

All about host Rob Beckett

Stand-up comedian Rob Beckett co-presents Rob & Romesh Vs, alongside Romesh Ranganathan. He narrates Celebs Go Dating and appears on Celebrity Gogglebox. In 2021 he presented the show Rob Beckett’s Undeniable and took part in The Great Celebrity Bake Off for SU2C. He’s a team captain on 8 Out of 10 Cats and hosted the spin-off show I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! NOW. He’s also had roles in Cinderella, Fresh Meat and Meet The Richardsons.

Rob Beckett makes a laugh! (Image credit: Getty Images)

Team captain Alison Hammond

Since appearing on Big Brother in 2002, Alison Hammond has become the queen of British TV. She presents The Great British Bake Off and This Morning and in 2022 competed in The Masked Singer UK as Witchetty Grub. Alison had a long-standing role as a member of the Loose Women and was a contestant on Strictly in 2024 and I’m A Celebrity… in 2010.

Alison says: “I'm absolutely thrilled to be a team captain on Smart TV. I understand why they have chosen me - firstly I love TV and secondly, I'm smart. LOL! I can't wait to have fun looking at the TV shows I know and love! It's like going out for a night with your mates, doing a quiz and escaping life,

Alison Hammond with her Bake Off colleagues Paul Hollywood, Pru Leith and Noel Fielding. (Image credit: Channel 4/Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions )

Team captain Josh Widdicombe

Comedian Josh Widdicombe is a regular presenter on the popular Channel 4 show The Last Leg. He hosted the series Hypothetical and is a regular panellist on shows such as QI, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Mock The Week and Taskmaster. From 2015 to 2017 Josh starred in his own self-titled comedy series Josh.

Josh says: "Rob and Alison are two of my favourite people in the world, well, Alison is. But mainly I’m excited as finally someone has come up with a show where I can talk about Neighbours, Gladiators, Noel’s House Party and other cool and up to the minute TV hits. Bring it on."

Josh Widdicombe is a team captain in Rob Beckett's Smart TV. (Image credit: BBC/Wall to Wall Media Ltd/Stephen Perry)

Is there a trailer for Rob Beckett’s Smart TV?

No but if Sky releases one we’ll put it up on here for you to enjoy.