Taskmaster season 15: release date, cast, and everything we know so far

Taskmaster season 15 will be on our screens very soon as the Taskmaster Greg Davies (star of The Cleaner season 2) and his devoted assistant 'Little' Alex Horne subject five new contestants from the world of comedy to their particular brand of challenge-based tyranny.

With recent winners including Dara Ó Briain, Sophie Duker, Morgana Robinson and Sarah Kendall, the race is on to find the next Taskmaster champion for 2023. But who will it be?

Here's everything we know about Taskmaster season 15 so far...

Channel 4 has confirmed that the new season of Taskmaster will launch on Thursday, March 30 at 9 pm. The 10-part series will air weekly in this slot.

Taskmaster season 15 cast

The five contestants taking part in season 15 of Taskmaster are:

Here Greg Davies and Alex Horne share their thoughts on this season's lineup...

Frankie Boyle

Alex: "It’s unusual to see Frankie without his dignity and not being in charge but he completely threw himself into it, partly because his kids are big fans, and partly because he really likes the show and I think he trusts us, luckily. But he had to wait 14 series to really be sure that we’d look after him and agree to do it!"

Ivo Graham

Greg: "He makes an assertion, he comes up with a plan, and he follows that plan through regardless of new information that might come in. “This is the plan, and I’m sticking with it.” It’s a sort of Bomber Harris approach to Taskmaster!"

Kiell Smith-Bynoe

Alex "I think he’ll surprise people. People will have seen him in things. Even like Ghosts — someone from our Art Department who loves Ghosts didn’t even put the two together because he’s known as an actor, not as a comedian. But he’s thankfully a really funny person. And he’s got a face that lights up, a real twinkle."

Greg: I always say he adds value in some way to every task. There’s always a shimmy or flourish. He’s showbiz!"

Jenny Eclair

Alex: "She had the time of her life, both in and out of the studio. The whole show is meant to be doing stuff you did as a kid that you don’t do anymore. You know, you can make a big mess and you can make a little film. She’s really throwing herself into it.

Greg: "You can really see the inner child in her, and I found it so gleeful. It’s not performance. She’s doing it for herself."

Mae Martin

Greg: "They’re quite forensic in the way they approach tasks. I like that. But then there are flashes of mischief: understated mischief. And they’ll often throw in a very clever call-back or a very witty line."

Is there a trailer for Taskmaster season 15?

There's no official trailer just yet, but we'll update this page as soon as one becomes available.

In the meantime, you might enjoy this teaser from the show's official Twitter account...