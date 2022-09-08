Mock the Week 2022: everything we know about the panel show's final season

Here's what we know about the last season of Mock the Week.

All good things come to an end, and Mock the Week 2022 will see that ringing true for the long-running comedy series.

When Mock the Week first arrived on our screens, Tony Blair was in Number 10 Downing Street, George W Bush was in the White House, and Crazy Frog was top of the charts.

Seventeen years on, the long-running show is taking its final bow with one last series on BBC Two, with original host Dara O Briain and panelist Hugh Dennis still on board.

Here's what we know about Mock the Week's final outing right now...

Where can I watch Mock the Week 2022?

The final series of Mock the Week begins on Friday, September 16 at 10 pm on BBC Two, with new episodes set to air on a weekly basis at the same time.

The series will also be available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Mock the Week 2022 line-up

(Clockwise from bottom left) Frankie Boyle, Hugh Dennis, Linda Smith , Jeremy Hardy, John Oliver, Rory Bremner and Dara O Briain on the first episode of Mock the Week. (Image credit: Angst Productions)

Each season of Mock the Week has been filled with a range of comedians, and we'd bet this coming season will be no different. Long-term panelist Hugh Dennis and host Dara O Briain (who've been with the show since the very start) will be back for the last round, and they'll be joined by Rhys James, Maisie Adam and Ed Byrne for the first episode. Episode two will feature Angela Barnes, Alasdair Beckett-King, Rhys James, Ria Lina and Josh Pugh (as per the show's BBC site (opens in new tab)).

When we spoke to him, we asked Dara who his dream lineup for the show's final episode would be. He joked: "I've never been involved in the booking of the show. They don't even let me in the room for that discussion! I literally turn up the day before and they tell me who's on. But if it was just me and Ed Byrne laughing at something that no one else gets, that would be fine."

Why was the series cancelled?

The BBC confirmed Mock the Week was being axed after 17 years on August 2, 2022. The BBC said: "The next series of Mock The Week will be the last, we are really proud of the show but after 21 series we have taken the difficult decision in order to create room for new shows.

"We would like to thank Angst Productions, host Dara Ó Briain, panellist Hugh Dennis and all the guest comedians involved in the show across the 21 series", they added.

Fans were understandably devastated by the show's cancellation, so much so that one viewer launched a petition trying to save it (opens in new tab)! At the time of writing, it has just over 12,000 signatures