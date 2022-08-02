Mock The Week axed after 17 years

Mock The Week has been axed after nearly two decades.

Mock The Week has been axed after 17 years.

The much loved comedy panel show, which has over 200 episodes and first aired in 2005, will be ending after 21 series.

Comedian and presenter Dara Ó Briain was the long-term host of the series, which combined stand up elements, launched a number of comedy stars careers such as Michael McIntyre, Sarah Millican, John Bishop, Kevin Bridges and many more.

Dara was also joined by regular panellists Hugh Dennis, Russell Howard, Rory Bremner, Frankie Boyle and Chris Addison, along with guest stars, where they would improvise jokes surrounding the latest current affairs and world events.

Dara announced the sad news, saying: "That's it folks, the UK has finally run out of news. The storylines were getting crazier and crazier — global pandemics, divorce from Europe, novelty short-term prime ministers. It couldn't go on.

"And so, regretfully, we are closing the doors on Dara and Hugh's Academy for Baby Comedians. We just couldn't be more silly than the news was already.

"Huge thanks to all our guests over the years, so many of whom went on to huge successes of their own, and never write or call. It was a joy!"

Mock the Week welcomed an array of comedy guest stars. (Image credit: UKTV)

The BBC said: "The next series of Mock The Week will be the last, we are really proud of the show but after 21 series we have taken the difficult decision in order to create room for new shows.

"We would like to thank Angst Productions, host Dara Ó Briain, panellist Hugh Dennis and all the guest comedians involved in the show across the 21 series."

Other guest stars who appeared on Mock The Week over the years are James Acaster, Jo Brand, Greg Davies, David Mitchell, Diane Morgan, Sue Perkins, Sandi Toksvig, Romesh Ranganathan amongst many other household names.

Mock The Week's final episodes will air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer this Autumn.