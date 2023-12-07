Rob and Romesh vs Lapland: release date, locations, challenges and everything we know

Rob and Romesh vs Lapland is sending comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan to the freezing Arctic Circle, in some outlandish Christmassy costumes! In Rovaniemi in the Arctic Circle they'll brave temperatures of below minus 20C. The pair are training at Lapland’s Elf Academy to become Santa’s little helpers.

Under the guidance of head elf Vanilla, they will complete a series of tasks including reindeer racing and an "Elf baptism" where they must completely submerge themselves in a frozen lake. And only then will Santa decide whether they are worthy of joining his Christmas army.

“I don’t do well in the cold, and I don’t like animals, so I’m not in a good place here, am I?” says Rob. "I’m the new Romesh. I’ve grown a beard, I’ve got glasses and I’m miserable." But, surprisingly, Romesh takes to elf life like a duck to water. "I’m loving it," he says. "I love the reindeer, I love the nature, I’m a big fan of Vanilla’s attitude. Everything about it is for me. Also, the knowledge that Rob isn’t enjoying it at all really helps stoke the engine."

Elf Vanilla give the boys some guidance. (Image credit: Sky)

Rob and Romesh vs Lapland is on Sky Max on Sunday December 17 at 9pm. It will also be available on NOW.

What happens in Rob and Romesh vs Lapland

Rob and Romesh are heading to Finnish Lapland, the official home of Father Christmas, to learn how to be elves. Under the tutorage of head elf Vanilla, they will take a three-mile hike across snow and ice while remaining cheerful, feed and race reindeers, sort through some of the 20 million letters sent to Santa this year and perform the Elf baptism. Then, they will visit Santa to hear if they have got what it takes to join his team.

Meeting the Big Man himself! But will Rob and Romesh qualify as Santa's helpers? (Image credit: Sky)

All about Rob and Romesh

Comedian Rob Beckett is a team captain on 8 out of 10 Cats and narrates the series Celebs Go Dating. He was a host on the spin-off series I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here, NOW from 2012 to 2014 and has also had roles in Cinderella, Fresh Meat and Meet the Richardsons. Rob has also presented Rob Beckett’s Savage Socials and took part in The Great Celebrity Bake Off for SU2C in 2021.

Romesh Ranganathan also appeared in the 2021 movie Cinderella and has starred in Romantic Getaway, Avoidance, King Gary and The Reluctant Landlord. He teamed up with Tom Davis for Romesh and Tom Take Takeshi’s Castle earlier this year and hosts A League of their Own, The Ranganathan and The Weakest Link.

Is there a trailer for Rob and Romesh vs Lapland?

No, not yet, but when one drops we’ll put it up on this page for you to enjoy.