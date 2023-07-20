Romesh and Tom Take Takeshi’s Castle: release date, how it works and everything we know

Romesh and Tom Take Takeshi’s Castle on Prime Video is the revival of a classic show from the 1990s. Millions of us grew up watching the classic Japanese game show Takeshi’s Castle back then, and it turns out that superfan Tom Davis was one of them. Now he and his comedy pal Romesh Ranganathan, who is "a fan of watching people fall off things and humiliate themselves", are at the helm of this brand new reboot on Prime Video.

The pair, who often appear on one another’s shows, including King Gary, Judge Romesh and The Getaway, will guide viewers through the mayhem as over 100 contestants, known as "the attacking army", attempt to storm Takeshi’s impenetrable castle to get to the man himself and grab the opportunity to win one million yen.

In a joint statement, Romesh and Tom said: “Nothing is more magical than a reboot of a successful show from yesteryear, heavy though is the pressure in bringing back the wonder that is Takeshi’s Castle. We are honored to be bringing back the maddest show of all time to a whole new generation; hopefully they can take away the life lessons we learnt from the original.”

Here’s all you need to know about Romesh and Tom Take Takeshi’s Castle…

Best pals Romesh Ranganathan and Tom Davis. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Romesh and Tom Take Takeshi’s Castle is an eight-episode series that will air on Prime Video in the UK from Wednesday August 30.

What happens in Romesh and Tom Take Takeshi’s Castle

Each episode of Romesh and Tom Take Takeshi’s Castle will see over 100 contestants try to fight their way into Takeshi’s castle, battling their way past guards, demons, giant mushrooms and all manner of crazy obstacles. Tom and Romesh will narrate as they fall off bridges, crash into water and find themselves being chased down. Those who manage to get into the heart of the castle face a final battle with Takeshi and his guards for the chance to win a million yen.

Giant mushrooms are some of the obstacles. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Is there a trailer for Romesh and Tom Take Takeshi’s Castle?

There's no Romesh and Tom Take Takeshi’s Castle trailer yet, but if one is released we’ll post it on here.

All about Takeshi’s Castle the original series

Dubbed the ultimate hangover TV show, cult Japanese game show Takeshi’s Castle ran from 1986 to 1990 and starred Japanese comedian Takeshi Kitano. It was rebooted in the UK from 2002 to 2004, with Red Dwarf’s Craig Charles commentating before he was replaced by Dick and Dom. Roman Kemp then hosted a celebrity version. In the show, the contestants would take on madcap physical challenges for the chance to take on Takeshi in a final challenge and win

All about hosts Romesh Ranganathan and Tom Davis

Comedian Romesh Ranganathan is best known for his shows The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan, The Ranganation and Rob and Romesh Vs. He’s the host of A League of their Own and The Weakest Link. Romesh has also starred in Romantic Getaway, King Gary, The Reluctant Landlord, Cinderella and Avoidance.

Tom Davis' breakout show was Murder In Successville, where he played DI Sleet, He’s since starred in Paddington 2, King Gary, The Curse, the Virtues and Romesh’s show The Getaway. Tom took part in The Great Celebrity Bake Off for SU2C in 2023.