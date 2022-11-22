Romantic Getaway: release date, cast, plot, first looks and all about the comedy drama

Romantic Getaway is a high-octane ‘heist romcom’ series on Sky Max and NOW that sees comedy king and queen, Romesh Ranganathan and Katherine Ryan, star as a massively underprepared criminal couple.

Romesh, who co-wrote the show, and Katherine have been good friends for a decade but this is the first time they’ve made a show together, playing Alison and Deacon, who are desperate to have a child but have run out of money after enduring countless unsuccessful IVF attempts. Set in Reading in England, they make a crazy decision to steal from their boss Alfie (Johnny Vegas), but he has criminal contacts of his own and their actions draw them deep into the dodgy underbelly of their local town.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Sky Max series Romantic Getaway…

Romantic Getaway is a six-part series that will be available to watch in the UK on Sky Max and NOW on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

We will update you with any US international air dates as soon as we hear. NBC Universal Global Distribution handle international sales of the series on behalf of Sky Studios.

Is there a trailer for Romantic Getaway?

Not yet but keep an eye on this page and we will post it on here if one drops. In the meantime, you can watch Romesh and Katherine discussing the show on here…

Romantic Getaway plot

Romantic Getaway follows Alison (Katherine Ryan) and Deacon (Romesh Ranganathan), a childless couple who have been through countless IVF attempts and can no longer afford another. Desperate they defraud their dodgy boss Alfie (Johnny Vegas) out of £500k. But now, not only do they have to contend with the IVF itself, but they also have to work out how not to get caught. And this proves to be a challenge that plunges them deep into the criminal underworld of Reading.

Romantic Getaway is set in Reading, England. (Image credit: Sky)

Romantic Getaway cast — Katherine Ryan as Alison

In Romantic Getaway, Katherine Ryan plays Alison, who is desperate to have a baby. Katherine is a hugely successful stand-up comedian but also stars in Backstage with Katherine Ryan, Duchess on Netflix, Hair, Sunny D and Badults. She has also voiced Beyond Bionic and Counterfeit Cat and is the host of All That Glitters: Britain’s Next Jewellery Star and Ready to Mingle.

Romesh Ranganathan as Deacon

Romesh plays Deacon, who is willing to steal to get the baby he and Alison so desire. Comedian Romesh co-hosts A League of their Own and The Weakest Link. He fronts shows such as Rob & Romesh vs, The Misadventures and Misinvestigtions of Romesh Ranganathan, The Ranganation and Judge Romesh. He’s also starred in King Gary, The Reluctant Landlord, Cinderella and Avoidance.

Who else is starring in Romantic Getaway?

Benidorm star Johnny Vegas will play Alison and Deacon’s dodgy boss Alfie in Romantic Getaway. Johnny's previously starred in Murder, They Hope, The Rubbish World of Dave Spud and Still Open All Hours.

Johnny Vegas with Sian Gibson in Murder They Hope season 2. (Image credit: UKTV)

Romantic Getaway behind the scenes and more

Romantic Getaway is produced by Ranga Bee and Sky Studios. Written and created by Romesh Ranganathan and Benjamin Green with additional writers Sarah Morgan and Elaine Gracie, it's directed by Shaun Wilson and produced by Caroline Norris. The executive producers are Benjamin Green, Romesh Ranganathan and Michelle Farr-Scott for Ranga Bee and Anil Gupta and Jon Mountague for Sky Studios.