Backstage With Katherine Ryan — the comedian on her new series with a behind-the-scenes twist

Backstage With Katherine Ryan on Prime Video will see much dressing room gossip among comics.

Backstage With Katherine Ryan on Prime Video will give us a glimpse into the antics and the revealing gossip of comedians on tour. Comedian and presenter Katherine Ryan combines her stand-up routine with all the behind-the-scenes gossip and intrigue, as she invites a host of seriously top comedy stars to perform and hang out backstage with her at London’s Roundhouse theatre. Be prepared for revelations and comedy egos exposed!

So here's everything you need to know about Backstage With Katherine Ryan on Prime Video...

Enjoy Katherine's stand up routines as well as a fly-on-the-wall glimpse of her backstage. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Backstage With Katherine Ryan arrives worldwide on Amazon Prime Video on Friday June 9 with all six episodes released as a box set.

Yes Prime Video has released a trailer for Backstage With Katherine Ryan which shows all the fun and jaw-drop moments you can expect to see from Katherine and many of her comedian pals. Take a look below...

What happens in Backstage With Katherine Ryan and the guests

Backstage With Katherine Ryan sees the comedian invite top comedy stars to perform and hang out backstage with her at London’s Roundhouse theatre. And there are cameras literally everywhere, which reveal all the nerves, the preparation, the camaraderie and the clashes. The first episode sees Seann Walsh opening up about his Strictly scandal! Later in the series the comedians invited onto the uncensored and unscripted show include Sue Perkins, Rob Beckett, Tom Allen, Judi Love, Sara Pascoe, Michelle de Swarte (The Baby) and Sarah Millican.

Seann Walsh will tell Katherine Ryan what really happened on Strictly. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Katherine reveals more on Backstage With Katherine Ryan

Katherine Ryan recently told us all about this Prime Video series. "I always wished people could get to know comedians like I do," says Katherine. "We don’t do small talk. Only big talk! We get some of the funniest comics alive. We have mutual respect for one another. I'm scared and excited!"