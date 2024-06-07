Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl is a new Wallace and Gromit adventure that will see the return of iconic supervillain Feathers McGraw.

Yes, the evil penguin is back, having originally been seen in Nick Park's Oscar-winning short film The Wrong Trousers.

Creator of Wallace and Gromit and director of Vengeance Most Fowl, Nick Park, says: "I’d had the idea of a film about garden gnomes turning bad for more than a decade, but I could never work out what made them bad. It occurred to me that the single most asked question I get when I meet fans is, will the penguin Feathers McGraw, Wallace and Gromit’s original antagonist from The Wrong Trousers 30 years ago, ever return?

"We’ve had fun bringing him back in cameo capacities but now, three decades on, it felt like the right time. Then it hit me: What if Feathers was involved with these gnomes? We're hoping that this film will appeal to fans of 'Gnome Noir' everywhere and that people will be gratified when they see what Feathers has been up to since The Wrong Trousers."

Here's everything we know about the 70-minute film which will be a key part of BBC One’s Christmas TV schedule…

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl is expected to air on Christmas Day on BBC One. Obviously at this early stage that is still to be confirmed by the BBC, but that's the obvious slot. Meanwhile, outside of the UK it will be available on Netflix.

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl cast

Peter Kay voices Chief Inspector Mackintosh (Image credit: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Ben Whitehead returns as Wallace, the eccentric, cheese-loving inventor (who was originally voiced by Peter Sallis). Comedian Peter Kay is back as Chief Inspector (formerly PC) Mackintosh, a part he originally enjoyed in Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit. The new cast includes Lauren Patel (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Lloyd of the Flies), Reece Shearsmith (League of Gentleman, Inside No.9), with cameos from Diane Morgan (Afterlife, Motherland), Adjoa Andoh (Bridgerton, Invictus) and Lenny Henry (Three Little Birds, The Lord of the Rings).

Plot

Feathers McGraw has a cunning plan (Image credit: BBC)

Teasing the plot, the BBC says: "Vengeance Most Fowl sees Gromit's growing concern as Wallace becomes over-dependent on his inventions — which proves justified when Wallace invents a 'smart gnome' that seems to develop an evil mind of its own. But who or what could be the cause? As events begin to spiral out of control, it's up to Gromit to put aside his qualms and battle sinister forces, or Wallace may never be able to invent again!"

Is there a trailer?

Yep, here it is...