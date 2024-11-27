The Great Christmas Sewing Bee 2024: release date, celebrities, challenges and everything about the festive special

The Great Christmas Sewing Bee 2024 is coming to BBC One which means the sewing room is abuzz with excitement.

Four celebrity stitchers are hoping to prove they can work wonders with a needle and thread. Hosted again by comedian Sara Pascoe, the stars taking part this year are EastEnders’ Kellie Bright (aka Walford's Linda Carter), reality star Charlotte Crosby, Steps singer Ian ‘H’ Watkins and comedian Fatiha El-Ghorri, while Sara Pascoe returns as host, and Patrick Grant and Esme Young are back with some tricky festive challenges.

So here’s everything you need to know about The Great Christmas Sewing Bee 2024 on BBC1…

The Great Christmas Sewing Bee 2024 will be shown on BBC1 on Thursday, December 19 2024 at 8pm. The festive special will also be on BBCiPlayer from the same date.

Celebrities taking part in The Great Christmas Sewing Bee 2024

The Great Christmas Sewing Bee will feature a starring cast of amateur celeb sewers, including Kellie Bright, who’s best known for playing Linda Carter in EastEnders. Also trying not to fall apart at the seams is Ian ‘H’ Watkins from Steps fame, Geordie Shore’s Charlotte Crosby and stand-up comedian Fatiha El-Ghorri, who recently starred in Mr Bigstuff with Danny Dyer.

* Look out for The Great Christmas Sewing Bee 2024 interviews with all four celebrities coming soon, so do check back

The Great Christmas Sewing Bee 2024 — challenges and what else we know

After a break, Sara Pascoe is back as host of The Great Christmas Sewing Bee, alongside judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young.

Meanwhile, the four celebs are tasked with putting a twist on a pattern for an advent calendar, turning a onesie into a fun Christmas costume and creating an outfit inspired by their favourite Christmas No1, with hits like Stay Now and Last Christmas getting the nod. Also, H gives a rendition of Merry Christmas Everyone to close the show, Charlotte makes a sausage roll dress and Patrick dresses up as a Christmas tree!

Is there a trailer?

Not yet. But we can’t wait to see how the challenges unravel for one or two of the celebs, so we’ll post the trailer here as soon as it arrives.