Sabrina Bartlett — things you didn't know about 'The Larkins' star

Sabrina Bartlett is joining the new Darling Buds of May adaptation The Larkins, which is headed to ITV soon. She’ll be playing Mariette in the upcoming drama, starring alongside Bradley Walsh and Joanna Scanlan, who play Pop and Ma Larkin.

So far, the actress is known for her work on Bridgerton, Poldark and Victoria, and even had a role as a handmaid in HBO hit series Game of Thrones. She’s no stranger to period dramas, but there’s plenty of things you might not know about Sabrina…

1. She made her acting debut in a short film

Sabrina’s first major acting role was in a short film called The Crossing, where she played the character of Eileen. The film follows Eileen’s struggles as she is isolated from her peers and forced to take care of the family home. Her only real solace is swimming, and one day she is convinced to try and be the youngest person to cross the English Channel.

2. Sabrina loves cooking

When she's not acting, Sabrina has a passion for cooking. She told The Glass Magazine, "I’m a massive chef fan. I love cooking more than life itself. My idea of chilling out is to cook. I love Jamie Oliver. Every Christmas, I’ll ask for cookery books. I just adore food and love experimenting, having my friends around and cook up a feast."

3. She's not actually a singer in real life

Her Bridgerton character Siena Rosso is a talented opera singer, but Sabrina admitted she's not a trained singer in real life. In an Instagram post, she told fans: "I'm definitely not a singer but loved delving into the world of opera and learning to sing for the role of Siena Rosso! Far from perfect but enjoyed the experience so much"

4. She's had guest roles in iconic British shows

Sabrina has made appearances in Holby City, Doctor Who and Midsomer Murders, joining plenty of big stars who have also had cameos in these legendary shows. She has only starred in one episode of each so far.

5. Sabrina loves being outdoors

Much like her character in The Crossing, Sabrina loves swimming and spending time outdoors. She frequently shares photos on Instagram where she's spending time outside and travelling, and in an interview with Belle About Town she said: "I find swimming is my outlet, or being outside."

6. She graduated from the Guildford School of Acting

In a 2014 interview with The Glass Magazine Sabrina talked about landing roles a year after finishing acting school: "I’ve learned a lot in the year out that I’ve had. I feel very blessed as well to have been in the projects I’ve been in because it is difficult as actors to work. I feel lucky to have had the opportunity to learn as I have with the jobs I’ve had so far. I graduated in July and it’s been a busy year. I’ve been very lucky and everyone is excited."

7. She originally wanted to be a ballet dancer

Sabrina almost pursued another job in the arts, as she loves storytelling. She told Belle About Town: "My initial dream was actually to become a ballet dancer. It was through the storytelling aspect of dance that I discovered my love of acting — transforming into something or someone and creating the world they exist in."

Sabrina Bartlett's Fact File

How old is she?

Sabrina was born on 12 September 1991. She is 29 years old.

Is she married?

Sabrina is not married.

Does she have children?

Sabrina doesn't have children.

Where was she born?

She was born in Hammersmith, London.

How tall is she?

Sabrina is 5ft 7 inches tall.

Twitter: @SabrinaLois13

Instagram: @sabrinabartlett

