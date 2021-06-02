Call the Midwife 2021 - air dates, cast and everything you need to know

The Call the Midwife 2021 has been another huge success for The BBC...

Call the Midwife 2021 has proved to be a real treat for all fans and now that the final episode has aired, fans are already looking forward to Call the Midwife Season 11, which is currently being filmed.

Normally, every January we’re treated to a new series of Call the Midwife, but because filming started later than usual due to the pandemic Season 10 started in April 2021.

Writer Heidi Thomas is thrilled that Call the Midwife has been on screen now for almost 10 years.

She says: “People always ask me where all these stories come from, and I always say the same thing 'They come from the lives of women, and the working class.' I find endless inspiration in the simple power of ordinary lives, and Call the Midwife draws from a bottomless well of human experience - birth and death, love and despair, hope and community. And interestingly, not many shows run for ten years. Maybe that should give us pause for thought!”

When is Call the Midwife 2021 on BBC1?

The Call the Midwife 2021 started on April 18 on BBC1 and the final episode aired on Sunday 30th May, however all episodes are available on BBC iPlayer if you need to catch up.

You can also catch up on seasons 1-9 and the Christmas specials too.

Finally, they're back!

How many episodes are there in Season 10?

Call the Midwife 2021 consists of seven one-hour episodes. Normally a series of Call the Midwife is made up of eight episodes but there’s one less this year because filming started later.

What year is Call the Midwife 2021 set in?

Season 10 is set in 1966 which of course is when England won the World Cup! England famously beat West Germany 4-2 in the final and it's now been confirmed that this will feature in the new series. And the trailer reveals the midwives huddled around a telly as Geoff Hurst scores his legendary hat-trick.

What happened in the first episode of season 10?

Sister Julienne and Dr Turner clashed over a private clinic venture that saw Trixie seconded to the Lady Emily Clinic in Chelsea, while Lucille came up with a plan that saved both her church and Cyril at the same time. Also, there was heartbreak when a baby boy was born without legs, and soon Dr Turner found himself on a mission to work out the reason why. You can read our review of episode one here.

Talking about the plot, Helen George, who plays Trixie, told us: "They want to make money by renting out the midwives to this private clinic and Trixie is pretty excited to begin with because she gets to go on a trip to Chelsea and she’s given this gorgeous pastel pink uniform to wear."

Trixie in the new series of Call the Midwife

Meanwhile, Lucille (Leonie Elliott) and Sister Frances (Ella Bruccoleri) are alarmed when a baby boy is born without legs below the knee.

What happened in the second episode of season 10?

The second episode of Call the Midwife Season 10 saw Trixie's time at there Lady Emily take a worrying turn when not only did she realise Mr Scarisbrick was performing illegal abortions and covering them up a D and C, but new mother Fiona Aylward is readmitted to the clinic with worrying symptoms. Soon it turned out that she was gravely ill indeed. Elsewhere Cyril finds a struggling family a new home after they are evicted.

What happened in the third episode of season 10?

Episode three saw Emmerdale star Sandra Marvin as expectant mum Pat Williams, whose pregnancy wasn't going to plan. Shelagh and Lucille realised that there was more to Pat's weight gain than eating for two, working out that she had gestational diabetes. Elsewhere Sister Hilda took care of a patient called Louise who was crying out for help. You can read our recap of the whole episode here.

What happened in the fourth episode of season 10?

World Cup fever hit Poplar in episode four, but while Fred was betting against his home team, new student midwife Nancy arrives at Nonnatus House. She's thrown in at the deep end when she ends up delivering a baby while everyone else is watching England thrash Germany in the World Cup final. Read our full recap of episode four here.

What happened in the fifth episode of season 1o?

Coronation Street's Paula Lane played an expectant mother in episode 5 (Picture: BBC) (Image credit: BBC / Nealstreat Productions)

Episode five saw former Coronation Street stars taking over as Paula Lane appeared as mum-to-be Vera Sands, while Julia Haworth joined the cast as strict mum Doris Owen. Both actresses shone in their roles, with Vera facing a hard time after discovering her daughter, Elaine, wasn't well, while Doris's teenage daughter, Janette, went through the ordeal of giving up her newborn baby for adoption. You can read our full recap of episode five here.

What happened in the sixth episode of season 10?

Sister Frances had a lightbulb moment in episode six (Picture: BBC) (Image credit: BBC / Nealstreat Productions / Sophie Mutevelian)

The penultimate episode of the season saw Trixie making waves on the radio as she spoke openly and frankly about workmen's rights for an abortion. He views might not have been shared by everyone at Nonnatus House, but she put forward an excellent argument and her option lead to student midwife Nancy Corrigan revealing the huge secret that she had an illegitimate daughter, a secret that had been covered up by the Catholic Church for years. The episode also saw Sister Frances come up with the idea of holding information evenings for Asian expectant mothers, where Miss Higgins shocked everyone by speaking fluent Punjabi! You can read our full recap of episode six here.

What happened in the seventh and final episode of season 10?

Trixie was appalled by the conditions at Lisbon Buildings in Poplar in the final episode (Picture: BBC) (Image credit: BBC / Nealstreat Productions / Sophie Mutevelian)

The biggest shock from the last episode of Call the Midwife season 10 was the fact our beloved Matthew Aylward was running the business behind the shockingly run down Lisbon Buildings where one of the expectant mothers lived. The rats and cockroaches left everyone sickened, and Trixie was shocked when a meeting with the management company was called and in walked Matthew. The fact that the pair have struck up a friendship over the last few weeks didn't stop Trixie for making her opinion clear and telling Matthew exactly what she thought of his business methods. Thankfully he managed to redeem himself by pledging to donate £1000 a year to Nonnatus House in memory of his late wife, Fiona.

We also saw Lucille and Cyril announce their wedding would take place at Christmas in Poplar, Nancy standing her ground when she rescued her daughter from the orphanage she was living in, and Fred offer some beautiful words of wisdom to a family who discovered their newborn baby, Robert, had been born with Down's syndrome. You can read our full recap of the final episode here.

Who’s in the cast of Call the Midwife 2021?

The line up for season 10 included Jenny Agutter (Sister Julienne), Linda Bassett (Nurse Crane), Judy Parfitt (Sister Monica Joan), Fenella Woolgar (Sister Hilda), Ella Bruccoleri (Sister Frances), Helen George (Trixie Franklin), Laura Main (Shelagh Turner), Leonie Elliott (Lucille), Stephen McGann (Dr Turner), Cliff Parisi (Fred), Annabelle Apsion (Violet), Georgie Glen (Miss Higgins), Max Macmillan (Timothy), Daniel Laurie (Reggie) and Zephryn Taitte (Cyril).

Last summer Jennifer Kirby revealed that she won’t be back as Nurse Valerie. Jennifer revealed her big news on Twitter, saying: “After four joyful years spent with Call the Midwife I have decided to say goodbye to Nonnatus, Val, and the wonderful cast, crew and production team.

“The programme is a truly national treasure, and it will always be a huge honour for me to have been a part of something so wonderful. I can’t wait to keep watching our beloved Nonnatus from the other side of the screen. Long live Call the Midwife. So long chicks. X”

It's also been reported that Miriam Margolyes won't be in the new series as Sister Mildred due to her being unable to get back to the UK due to travel restrictions.

Is there a trailer for Call the Midwife 2021?

Yes, and it sees everyone celebrating England winning the World Cup!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OOCCDXSsztg

All episodes of Call the Midwife are now available on BBC iPlayer.