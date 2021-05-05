'Call the Midwife' 10.03 recap — friendship, indoor picnics and brilliant guest stars

Call the Midwife Season 10 is now on its third episode, and it's starting to become clear we're in for a real treat this season. Not only are the guest characters being brilliantly cast, but we are getting to see our favourites from Nonnatus House shining as they each take centre stage as they face a new set of challenges each week.

Our favourite things about Call the Midwife Season 10, episode 3...

Sister Hilda and her care and patience

Louise Wrigley left Sister Hilda and Doctor Patrick Turner in quite the conundrum with her varying ailments and dramas. But soon Sister Hilda started to realise that there was more to Louise's problems than a suspected kidney infection. Lonely and unloved, Louise was crying out for help, and lovely Sister Hilda was there to get her the help she so desperately needed.

Sister Hilda realised that Louise Wrigley needed special care and compassion. (Image credit: BBC)

Sandra Marvin as expectant mum Pat Williams

We have always had a soft spot for actress Sandra Martin ever since she appeared in Emmerdale as Marlon's wife Jessie Dingle, but she played her role in Call the Midwife as an expectant mother whose pregnancy isn't going to plan to perfection. The fact that Shelagh and Lucille both knew there was more to Pat Williams' weight gain than just overeating, and it didn't take the medical sleuths long to work out it could be what we now call gestational diabetes.

Lucille and Cyril with their lounge floor picnic

Who wouldn't want someone to organise a romantic picnic to the beach for them, complete with angel cakes?! The fact that Cyril's attempts to whisk Lucille off to the seaside were thwarted at every turn didnt matter in the end. The pair love spending time together so much that a picnic on the floor of Cyril's church flat was just as perfect. Just when we thought we couldn't love this pairing more, the Call the Midwife writers prove us wrong once again.

Just when we thought we couldn't love Lucille and Cyril more... they go and prove us wrong. (Image credit: BBC)

Phyllis Crane and Miss Higgins' friendship

While there is no doubt that Call the Midwife does high drama and emotional storylines better than most, there is something very special about the underlying plots that run through each episode. Episode three of Season 10 saw the dubbing friendship between Nurse Phyllis Crane and Miss Higgings revisited again, and it was lovely to see the pair sitting having their lunch together as the planned future trips away. At the end of the episode when Phyllis offered Miss Higgings a lift home (because he own car was still at the garage) it proved what we have known all a long... Phyllis is secretly a softy at heart.

It looks like lovely Shelagh might have saved Nonnatus House. (Image credit: BBC)

Shelagh Turner saving the day

Just when we were worried Nonnatus House would be no more, Shelagh Turner goes and pulls it out of the bag! Her suggestion to Sister Julienne that they offer pupil midwives a place to complete part two of their midwifery training at Nonnatus House could well save the day. With funding on offer and being able to charge the trainee midwives for bed and board, it looks like lovely Shelagh might have just turned things around for our favourite Poplar nuns and midwives.

Call the Midwife continues on Sunday nights at 8pm on BBC One. You can catch up on past seasons and missed episodes on BBC iPlayer.