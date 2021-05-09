'Call the Midwife' 10.04 recap — World Cup joy, new team members and THAT proposal

Call the Midwife Season 10 is now on its fourth episode and each week is proving to be a real treat. As always Call the Midwife is juggling light-hearted plots with more hard-hitting topics... and just when we thought we couldn't love it more, along comes another brilliant episode.

Our favourite things about Call the Midwife Season 10, episode 4...

World Cup fever hits Poplar

We have now reached the summer of 1966 in Call the Midwife, and football fever has hit Poplar as Nonnatus House prepares for the World Cup Final which saw England beat West Germany.

But while we loved seeing everyone in Nonnatus House getting into the spirit of things with their sweepstake, it was Fred Buckle and his bet against England that we loved the most. Fred took a big gamble by secretly betting against his own country - a gamble that we now know definitely didn't pay off. As everyone else in the country celebrated our victory, poor Fred couldn't believe his bad luck and ended up sulking on a curb!

Poplar was decorated for the World Cup final. (Image credit: BBC)

Cyril's romantic proposal

We're big fans of Cyril and Lucille, so seeing them get engaged was the icing on the cake of an excellent episode. Lucille wasn't best pleased about Cyril spending his 25 guineas from his engineering exam on a record player, thinking that perhaps he should have invested his cash in his future instead.

In the end Cyril did just that, but instead of investing in his career, he instead spent the money of an engagement ring for Lucille and got down on one knee. Thankfully she said yes - hurrah!

Nancy's baptism of fire

New student midwife Nancy certainly made her mark in this episode, already proving that she is going to become a well-loved member of the team. However, she really did get thrown into the deep end when an expectant mother turned up at Nonnatus House while everyone else was out watching the World Cup final.

There was something lovely about the newest team member delivering a baby with the help of the eldest - Sister Monica Joan. The pair made a brilliant team and it was great to see Sister Monica Joan getting her faith back, even if it was from examining a placenta!

Nancy's first delivery at Nonnatus House was certainly dramatic. (Image credit: BBC)

Nurse Crane and Dr Turner teaming up

Doctor Patrick Turner and Phyllis Crane are two of our Call the Midwife favourites, and so what better than seeing them come together in what was arguably one of the most hard-hitting storylines the drama has tackled to date.

The pair met troubled 17-year-old Michael who was struggling to come to terms with being gay - something which was of course still illegal in 1966. We loved seeing the formidable duo rescuing Michael from the disturbing Lakewood Grange clinic and bringing him home to his parents.

Call the Midwife continues on Sunday nights at 8pm on BBC One. You can catch up on past seasons and missed episodes on BBC iPlayer.