'Call the Midwife' 10.01 review — conflict, heartbreak and new nuns' habits!

Call the Midwife Season 10 is here and we couldn't be happier to have it back on our screens.

The Sunday night drama has arrived a little later than usual due to filming being shut down last year as the world went into lockdown. But even a pandemic can't stop the nuns from Nonnatus House and they're back with a bang as the first episode of the new series kicks off.

While the Christmas 2020 special of Call the Midwife might have whetted our appetites, there is nothing better than a whole series to get our teeth into. This season is slightly shorter with just seven hour-long episodes rather than the usual eight, but if the first episode is anything to go by then we are in for a real treat.

Trixie is on a mission in the new season of Call the Midwife. (Image credit: BBC1)

Our favourite things about 'Call the Midwife' Season 10, episode 1...

Trixie in her element

While Trixie (Helen George) is a firm favourite in Nonnatus House, there has always been something a little special about her, and the look on her face when Sister Julienne asked her to go to the Lady Emily Clinic was just priceless.

Who couldn't help raising a smile as fashionista Trixie was measured up for her new uniform for the private clinic, and she really looked the part in her pink and frilly number. She went down a storm in the private clinic, and while she might be there to learn how the other half live... we have got a feeling that her new boss, Mr Scarisbrick, is the one who will be learning a thing or two from our Trixie.

We predict Trixie will teach the Lacy Emily Clinic a thing or two. (Image credit: BBC / Nealstreet Productions)

Dr Turner's determination

While we challenge anyone to watch the heartbreaking storyline about baby Christopher without shedding a tear, there is something so brilliant about Doctor Turner and his quest for answers. Our hearts broke for couple Audrey and Derek as they realised little baby Christopher wasn't going to make it, but the fact Dr Turner was working hard for them to find out what has caused the tragedy highlighted what we love best about Call the Midwife and that's the heartwarming moments mixed with the sad.

Our hearts broke for Audrey and Derek. (Image credit: BBC / Nealstreet Productions)

Lucille helping Cyril is his moment of need

We love Lucille and Cyril, so the cleaver solution that Lucille came up with to help the church and Cyril at the same time was just genius. Not only is the church saved, but it's great to see Cyril living in the flat above the Buckles' paper shop.

We love Cyril and Lucille. (Image credit: BBC / Nealstreet Productions)

The nuns' fashion show

While there is no denying this first episode of Season 10 was a tearjerker, there were — as always with Call the Midwife — some brilliantly light-hearted moments too. We love the way the BBC drama can bring a tear to our eye one moment, and then interject some comedy with the nuns all debating their new cutting-edge habits at Sister Hilda's fashion show! Welcome back Call the Midwife — we have missed you.

Call the Midwife continues on Sunday nights at 8pm on BBC One. You can catch up on past seasons and missed episodes on BBC iPlayer.