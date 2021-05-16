'Call the Midwife' 10.05 recap — familiar guests stars, adoption and a Swiss cheese plant!

Call the Midwife Season 10 is now in full swing, and once again this week’s episode took us on an emotional rollercoaster. From the light-hearted fun that saw Trixie helping Matthew Aylward trying to sack his son's nanny and hire a new one, to the heartbreaking moment teenage mum, Janette Owen, was made to give up her new-born son for adoption, the episode hit all the right notes.

Our favourite things about Call the Midwife Season 10, episode five...

Coronation Street takeover

Two of the lead guest stars this week come from Coronation Street fame, first there was Paula Lane, who is better known to soap fans as Kylie Platt, playing mum-to-be Vera Sands. Not only did she play the role of little Elaine’s worried mum to perfection, but she couldn’t have been playing a character further from her Coronation Street alter-ego.

Then there was Julia Haworth, who played Weatherfield’s Claire Peacock. Julia played Doris Owen, the strait-laced mother of teenage mum-to-be Janette, who had fallen pregnant and was planning to up her baby up for adoption. Julia’s Call the Midwife role was also very different from her Coronation Street character, proving she can tackle any role thrown at her.

Former Coronation Street star Julia Haworth as Doris Owen. (Image credit: BBC)

Matthew Aylward and his Swiss cheese plant

While we’re still heartbroken over the loss of baby Jonty’s mother, Fiona, we can’t help but love the budding friendship between widower Matthew and midwife Trixie Franklin (Helen George).

The pair of them trying to tackle getting Jonty a new nanny was brilliant, and the fact that Matthew then sent a Swiss cheese plan as a thank you (no flowers, thank you very much!) was great. Could there be a budding romance between these two? Or is their relationship strictly professional?

Paula Lane as Vera Sands in Call the Midwife. (Image credit: BBC)

Molly Jenkins as Janette Owen

Continuing with the soap theme in this week’s Call the Midwife, Hollyoaks fans might recognise actress Molly Jenkins, who played teenage mum Janette Owen from appearing in both Doctors and also Hollyoaks, where she voiced the sinister doll who started terrorising the McQueen family at the end of last year.

But how brilliant was Molly as young mum Janette? Our hearts broke for her when the time came for her to give up her baby, Oliver, for adoption. While she might have make the choice when she was pregnant, it was clear that it hadn’t been well thought through and her mother, Doris, was taking the lead in all the decision making. We predict big things for Molly.

Molly Jenkins was great as teenage mum, Janette Owen. (Image credit: BBC)

Call the Midwife continues on Sunday nights at 8pm on BBC One. You can catch up on past seasons and missed episodes on BBC iPlayer.