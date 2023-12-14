Sister Boniface Mysteries Christmas special 2023: release date, cast, plot and everything we know

The Sister Boniface Mysteries Christmas special 2023 sees festive plans put on ice as the crime-solving nun of the title, played by Lorna Watson, finds herself stranded on a snowbound train investigating the theft of a precious gemstone and a murder!

Our sleuthing sister is en route to visit her parents when, along with detective Sam (Max Brown), she finds herself caught up in an Agatha-Christie-style whodunit. Meanwhile, back in Great Slaughter, Miss Thimble and Mrs Clam (Sarah Crowden and Belinda Lang) make a shocking discovery on the allotment, and Christmas is cancelled at the convent!

Can Boniface crack the case, survive the big freeze and get home in time to celebrate Christmas? Here's everything we know including an exclusive chat with Lorna...

The Sister Boniface Mysteries Christmas special will air on Drama at 8 pm on Tuesday 19 December. The first two series of Sister Boniface Mysteries are available to stream on UKTV Play. See our Christmas TV guide for more shows to enjoy.

Sister Boniface Mysteries Christmas special plot as told to us by Lorna Watson in our interview

What are Sister Boniface’s Christmas plans?

Lorna Watson: "She gets a phone call from her mother Vivienne [Maggie Steed] to say she needs to come home, so she reluctantly takes the train. Meanwhile, the Reverend Mother [Carolyn Pickles] is delighted to have Sister Boniface out of her hair!"

What happens to her on the journey?

"On board the train there’s a precious jewel, owned by the wealthy Sir Swinton Usher [Rupert Vansittart], that is supposedly cursed and is being transported to the British Museum. The train breaks down, the jewel goes missing, there’s a murder, and it all kicks off in the snow!"

Snow business: the crew create a winter scene in summer (Image credit: UKTV)

The snowy landscape looks amazing, but didn’t you film in the summer?

"Yes, and it was so warm, but we were all in winter coats, mufflers and furs! Before every take, the director said: 'Don’t forget you’re supposed to be freezing cold!'"

Siobhan Redmond as train passenger Miss Fitz D’Arcy (Image credit: UKTV)

Following yonder star: the Star of the Orient episode is packed with references to the nativity (Image credit: UKTV)

Just how Christmassy is this episode?

"I feel like we’ve got it all, even a nativity scene and a donkey, which chewed my habit! Hopefully, it’s that nice combination of the feelgood factor, which is what you want at Christmas, and a good whodunnit."

Might this case remind viewers of another whodunnit?

"Murder on the Orient Express is obviously the one that springs to mind! But my partner Mark said it also reminded him of The Maltese Falcon.

Sister Boniface is seen as an angel in the nativity scene. Were you in a school nativity play as a child?

"I was one of the wise men, with a felt beard! This year my son is playing an innkeeper and, whenever I go to see the kids in these things I cry, because hearing children sing is so emotional! I’ve stopped sitting in the front row as a result! "

You’ve filmed a third series of Sister Boniface Mysteries. What’s in store?

"There’s a Doctor Who theme in an episode that features the brilliant Mark Heap. We also have a James Bond episode, in which Miranda Raison returns as reporter Ruth Penny, and I got to work with [New Tricks actor] Denis Lawson — what an amazing man!"

Mark Williams as Father Brown (Image credit: BBC Studios/Gary Moyes)

And aren’t you also returning to Father Brown, the show Sister Boniface originated in?

"Yes! Excitingly, it’s for a Sister Boniface back story episode [in Father Brown season 11] about how she got into the crime-solving scene and why she ended up moving to a different convent."

What was it like working being reunited with Mark Williams, who plays Father Brown?

"It was so lovely! There’s a great scene where we’re cycling down a country lane in the Cotswolds with our habits flapping about! My comedy partner Ingrid Oliver is in that episode, and it’s the first time we’ve worked together in 10 years!"

What would you like for Christmas, and what would you get Sister Boniface?

"This is terribly boring, but I’d like an electric toothbrush! It’s not a very sexy gift, but that’s where I’m at. I’d quite like Sister Boniface to learn to play a brass instrument, so maybe a trombone for her?"

Cast

Lorna Watson stars with Max Brown as detective Sam and Sarah Crowden as Miss Thimble and Belinda Lang as Mrs Clam. So, Lorna who should we look out for in the guest cast?

"We’ve got Timothy West as Charles Usher, the previous owner of the Star of the Orient gem, and Siobhan Redmond, who is brilliant and funny as train passenger Miss Fitz D’Arcy!"

Is there a trailer?

Not yet!