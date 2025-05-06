Horrible Science: release date, cast and everything we know

Horrible Science is a new BBC children's show from the team behind Horrible Histories.

If it's even half as funny as Horrible Histories, which is a great watch for kids and adults alike, then it will be hugely enjoyable.

Horrible Science will feature a blend of hilarious parodies, silly songs, fascinating facts, and ridiculous wigs, promise its makers.

Star Richard David-Caine, who was also part of the Horrible Histories ensemble, tells What to Watch he's "excited" about the new 15-part show.

“Personally, I have a deeper interest in science. History is full of incredible events, but that's all human-led, whereas science is about the laws of nature, which are even more amazing and humorous.

“It feels fresh, because you can be so much bigger, bolder and barmier with scientific concepts — and who doesn't love planets and dinosaurs?"

Here's everything we know...

Horrible Science will begin on CBBC at 5.30 pm on Friday, May 9. The series will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

What happens?

Well, in the first episode we get a totally wicked song about gravity, a T-rex going to see a doctor, vampires on holiday, and Sir Isaac Newton riding a rollercoaster!

As the scientist Isaac Newton in the first episode, Richard David-Caine finds himself in a precarious situation. He explains: "We thought Newton would be a wonderful character to take us through some key concepts, but our show can never be boring and dry, so they shoved me on a rollercoaster at Chessington World of Adventures. I had to recall scientific principles while trying not to vomit. I lost count of how many times we went round, but it's great TV!"

Horrible Science cast

Joining Richard David-Caine are Harrie Hayes, Will Hislop, Halema Hussain, Emily Lloyd-Saini, James McNicholas, Jessica Ransom, Luke Rollason, Tom Stourton, Inel Tomlinson, and Timmika Ramsay.

While Fred Siriex, Gladiator Steel, TikTok science sensation Big Manny and Judge Rinder are among those making guest appearances.

Is there a trailer?

Yep, here you go and it includes Richard David-Caine as Newton on the rollercoaster...