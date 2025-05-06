Horrible Science: release date, cast and everything we know

By published

Move over Horrible Histories, it's time for Horrible Science!

Dr Big Brain in Horrible Science
Richard David-Caine as Dr Big Brain in Horrible Science (Image credit: BBC)

Horrible Science is a new BBC children's show from the team behind Horrible Histories.

Best shows for kids

The best shows for 5 year olds
The best shows for 7 year olds
The best shows for 10 year olds
The best TV shows for tweens
10 best Netflix shows for teens

If it's even half as funny as Horrible Histories, which is a great watch for kids and adults alike, then it will be hugely enjoyable.

Horrible Science will feature a blend of hilarious parodies, silly songs, fascinating facts, and ridiculous wigs, promise its makers.

Star Richard David-Caine, who was also part of the Horrible Histories ensemble, tells What to Watch he's "excited" about the new 15-part show.

“Personally, I have a deeper interest in science. History is full of incredible events, but that's all human-led, whereas science is about the laws of nature, which are even more amazing and humorous.

“It feels fresh, because you can be so much bigger, bolder and barmier with scientific concepts — and who doesn't love planets and dinosaurs?"

Here's everything we know...

Horrible Science release date

Horrible Science will begin on CBBC at 5.30 pm on Friday, May 9. The series will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

What happens?

Well, in the first episode we get a totally wicked song about gravity, a T-rex going to see a doctor, vampires on holiday, and Sir Isaac Newton riding a rollercoaster!

As the scientist Isaac Newton in the first episode, Richard David-Caine finds himself in a precarious situation. He explains: "We thought Newton would be a wonderful character to take us through some key concepts, but our show can never be boring and dry, so they shoved me on a rollercoaster at Chessington World of Adventures. I had to recall scientific principles while trying not to vomit. I lost count of how many times we went round, but it's great TV!"

Horrible Science cast

Joining Richard David-Caine are Harrie Hayes, Will Hislop, Halema Hussain, Emily Lloyd-Saini, James McNicholas, Jessica Ransom, Luke Rollason, Tom Stourton, Inel Tomlinson, and Timmika Ramsay.

While Fred Siriex, Gladiator Steel, TikTok science sensation Big Manny and Judge Rinder are among those making guest appearances.

Is there a trailer?

Yep, here you go and it includes Richard David-Caine as Newton on the rollercoaster...

Horrible Science | New series coming Spring 2025 on BBC iPlayer! - YouTube Horrible Science | New series coming Spring 2025 on BBC iPlayer! - YouTube
Watch On
CATEGORIES
David Hollingsworth
David Hollingsworth
Editor

David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.

Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough. 

David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.

Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about kids tv

I think Hannah Montana is the worst TV series I've ever seen, but my 9-year-old strongly disagrees and wants us to keep watching

The Primrose Railway Children: release date, cast, plot and everything we know

Caught Stealing: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the Austin Butler movie
See more latest
Most Popular
Austin Butler holding a bat in Caught Stealing
Caught Stealing: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the Austin Butler movie
I Kissed A Boy season 2 sees Danni Minogue play Cupid once more for single gay lads.
I Kissed A Boy season 2 — release date, contestants and everything we know
Destini Davis, Taryn Hicks, Connie Britton, Angela Rose walking down a street together in The Motherhood
The Motherhood: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel reality series
Alison Brie and Dave Franco in Together
Together: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the horror movie
Pierce Brosnan pointing a gun in The Unholy Trinity
The Unholy Trinity: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Pierce Brosnan movie
Key art for Kings Court featuring the cast
Kings Court: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the dating show
Denzel Washington sitting on the subway in a New York Yankees hat in Highest 2 Lowest
Highest 2 Lowest: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the Denzel Washington, Spike Lee movie
Jessica Capshaw at iHeartRadio Z100&#039;s Jingle Ball 2024 at Madison Square Garden on December 13, 2024 in New York, New York.
9-1-1 Nashville — cast and everything we know about the Ryan Murphy spinoff
Bryan Cranston with his arm around Benjamin Evan Ainsworth in Everything&#039;s Going to Be Great
Everything’s Going to Be Great: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Bryan Cranston movie
Rematch stars Christian Cooke as chess world champion Garry Kasparov.
Rematch: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the chess drama
News
Stay updated by following
What to Watch