I think Hannah Montana is the worst TV series I've ever seen, but my 9-year-old strongly disagrees and wants us to keep watching

Hannah Montana, I think, is possibly the worst thing I've ever watched and I've watched a LOT as it's my job!

Now, as a middle-aged man, I understand that I am in no way the target audience for this show, but I've been forced to watch it with my nine-year-old daughter, who obviously thinks it's wonderful (more on that later).

Previously, I've enjoyed a lot of the shows we've watched together including the various TV series based on Jacqueline Wilson's creation Tracy Beaker. The Tracy Beaker TV series are funny, moving, well acted and they have a plot.

But watching Hannah Montana on Disney Plus I'm seriously struggling! To anyone lucky enough not to have seen it's an American sitcom that revolves around teenager Miley Stewart (Miley Cyrus), who leads a double life as pop star Hannah Montana.

So far the most enjoyable bit has been seeing a string of famous faces popping up including Dolly Parton, who describes herself in real life as Miley’s "honorary godmother", Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez who plays Miley’s enemy Mikayla, and oddly Dwayne Johnson aka the Rock! I was also intrigued to discover that the actor playing her dad is actually Miley's real dad, country singer Billy Ray Cyrus.

Billy Ray Cyrus, Jason Earles and Miley Cyrus are the three leads in Hannah Montana (Image credit: Getty Images)

I'm assuming the show is meant to be funny because there's annoying canned laughter but so far I’ve not laughed once.

Actually, that is a lie, I did laugh when the Rock turned up but that was more to do with wondering why the Rock was in it. Every scene is hugely overacted and the characters are inane and annoying especially her brother Jackson, who seems to think he's funny but isn't on any level (although my daughter says he's hilarious!).

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We’ve just watched the Rock’s episode, "Don't Stop ’Til You Get the Phone", the 17th episode of season 2, which means — oh no — we still have 42 episodes of this hell to go! Agh! Perhaps I could cancel our Disney Plus subscription?

If you're nine, you will love this show, apparently! (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, my nine-year-old completely disagrees with me and thinks I’m missing out on the show’s genius. She says: "It is really good because the character Jackson is always fighting with Rico and I find that funny as Rico is always playing pranks on Jackson.

"Also, it's quite fun how Miley is secretly Hannah Montana and has a double life as she has friends as Hannah and enemies as Hannah but also has friends and enemies as Miley. And her best friends Lilly and Oliver know that she’s Hannah which is fun because they get to dress in disguises as well."

In the end, who am I to judge? This show isn't aimed at me and my nine-year-old's opinion is ultimately a far more useful indicator as to whether your child will enjoy the show. It was clearly a hit as it got four seasons and oh no, that reminds me I still have 42 more episodes to sit through... and someone's told me there's a movie as well!

I'm just thankful my son's watching The Simpsons.

Hannah Montana is available to watch now on Disney Plus in the US and UK.