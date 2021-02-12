Dani Harmer — things you didn't know about the Tracy Beaker actress

Dani Harmer is best known for her iconic role as Tracy Beaker in the CBBC adaptation of Jacqueline Wilson's book.

She starred in The Story of Tracy Beaker between 2002–2005 before coming back to the role for Tracy Beaker Returns between 2010–2012. She won a BAFTA for her role in this series. Tracy's much-loved story continued in The Tracy Beaker Survival Files in 2011.

Now, there's a brand new instalment of Tracy Beaker's life too, with My Mum Tracy Beaker hitting CBBC from Friday February 12 at 5pm. This will revisit the former stroppy teenager and explore her role as a single mother.

But there's a lot more to Dani than her role as Tracy Beaker. She has appeared on the stage, the screen, and even taken part in Strictly Come Dancing. We've put together some things you might not know about the actress...

1. She made her stage debut at the age of six.

When she was just six, Dani starred in rock musical The Who's Tommy as Young Tommy. She has also starred in productions of The Rocky Horror Picture Show as Janet, and pantomimes such as Jack and the Beanstalk and Peter Pan.

2. She won a scholarship to attend Redroofs Theatre School.

Dani Harmer was awarded a scholarship to Redroofs Theatre School. In an interview with The Independent, she opened up about her experience at the school. She said: "I think it's pretty much worse if you go to a theatre school as far as jealousy goes because everyone there's striving for the same thing. So if you get a part there's absolutely no way you're going to get any congratulations from anyone.

"It was like being in Fame 24/7, it was a nightmare. I found the whole thing a bit weird because I am quite a normal person. I think you have to be a certain person to go there and enjoy it."

3. She has a gold Blue Peter Badge.

Dani Harmer was awarded a Gold Blue Peter Badge, which is Blue Peter's highest award and is given for exceptional achievement. Hers was awarded in 2009 for her role as Tracy Beaker. Other awardees of that year included Usain Bolt, Jessica Ennis, Ryan Giggs and Gary Barlow.

4. She was an extra in the first Harry Potter film.

Many big stars have appeared in Harry Potter, but you may not know that Dani Harmer had a small role in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. She appeared in the famous scene in the Great Hall, when the new students to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry took turns to visit the Sorting Hat and find out which house they'd been assigned to.

5. She performed an original Christmas song for charity.

In 2018, Dani Harmer joined 26 other celebrities on an original Christmas song called Rock With Rudolph. The song was recorded in aid of Great Ormond Street Hospital. It had its first TV showing on Good Morning Britain in 2018, and eventually peaked at number two on the iTunes pop chart.

6. She appeared on The Celebrity Chase.

Dani Harmer faced off against Anne "The Governess" Hegerty in a celebrity special of ITV game show The Chase. She made it to the Final Chase alongside fellow contestant Chemmy Alcott but sadly Anne caught them with 32 seconds to spare.

Dani Harmer's Fact File.

Answers to the most frequently asked questions about the actress.

How old is she?

Dani is 32 years old. She was born on 8 February 1989.

Is he married?

Dani has been with her partner Simon Brough since 2015, but they are not married.

Does she have children?

Dani and Simon have one daughter; Avarie-Belle Betsy.

Where was she born?

Dani was born in Bracknell, Berkshire, England.

How tall is she?

Dani is 5ft 1inches tall.

Twitter: @DaniHarmer

Instagram: @missdanijharmer

We work hard to ensure that all information is correct. Facts that change over time, such as age, will be correct, to the best of our knowledge, at the time of the last article update.