How To Date Billy Walsh: release date, cast, plot and everything we know

How To Date Billy Walsh on Prime Video with Sebastian Croft (centre), Charithra Chandran and Tanner Buchanan..

How to Date Billy Walsh on Prime Video is a coming-of-age drama with Heartstopper star Sebastian Croft as a teen who is secretly in love with his lifelong best friend Amelia (Bridgerton star Charithra Chandran). But then a US transfer student Billy Walsh (Cobra Kai star Tanner Buchanan) sweeps Amelie off her feet, and heartbroken Archie must try every trick in the book to keep them away from one another.

The movie also stars comedy big-hitters such as Nick Frost, comedian Guz Khan and Motherland’s Lucy Punch. Here’s everything you need to know about How to Date Billy Walsh…

How To Date Billy Walsh launches on Prime Video on Friday, September 8, 2023.

Teenagers Amelia (Charithra Chandran) and Archie (Sebastian Croft) have been best friends since they were children and have always had one another’s backs. But Archie has never told Amelia he’s always been in love with her.

Then, just as Archie builds up the courage to declare his feelings, Amelie falls for new American transfer student Billy Walsh (Tanner Buchanan).

Archie is devastated and tries everything to keep them away from each other but his attempts only serve to push Amelia and Billy closer together. Will Archie lose his best friend and the only girl he’s ever loved?

Teenagers and best pals Amelia (Charithra Chandran) and Archie (Sebastian Croft). (Image credit: Prime Video)

Sebastian Croft plays lovelorn student Archie in How To Date Billy Walsh. Previously Sebastian played Ben in the series Heartstopper and will also be in Heartstopper 2. He lent his voice to the character of Peter in animated movie Where is Anne Frank?. He’s also starred in Game of Thrones, playing the young Ned Stark, Penny Dreadful, Wonderwell, The Hippopotamus and Love, Death & Robots.

Sebastian Croft plays Archie. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Charithra Chandran as Amelia

Charithra Chandran plays Archie’s best friend, and crush, Amelia. She is well-known for playing Edwina Sharma in Bridgerton season 2 and has also starred in Alex Rider, Class S and The Parables Retold. Charithra lent her voice to Annisoukaline in Star Wars: Visions.

Charithra Chandran as Amelia. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Tanner Buchanan as Billy Walsh

Tanner Buchanan stars as Amelia’s love interest Billy. He’s best known for playing Leo Kirkman in Designated Survivor and Robby Keene in Cobra Kai. He’s also had roles in The Hyperions, He’s All That, Game Shakers, The Fosters and Girl Meets World.

Cobra Kai star Tanner Buchanan as Billy Walsh. (Image credit: Prime Video)

How To Date Billy Walsh also stars The Big Bang Theory’s Kunal Nayyar, Nick Frost (The Nevers, Sick Note), Guz Khan (Man Like Mobeen), Lucy Punch (Motherland) and newcomer Daisy Jelley.

Lucy Punch in Motherland with Joanna Lumley. (Image credit: BBC/Merman/Scott Kershaw)

No, sadly not yet. When a How To Date Billy Walsh trailer is released, we’ll post it on here.