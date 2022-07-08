Where is Anne Frank? — release date, voice cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

Where is Anne Frank? takes a harrowing book and gives it a twist to make a modern animated follow-on movie with a young voice cast.

Anne Frank (opens in new tab)’s Diary of a Young Girl is one of the world’s most important books and new movie Where is Anne Frank? gives a new twist on her story of persecution by the Nazis during World War Two.

Anne’s diary was dedicated to Kitty, her imaginary friend, and this animation brings Kitty to life. Kitty (voiced by Bridgerton star Ruby Stokes) finds herself in modern-day Amsterdam in the house where Anne and her family sought refuge from the Nazis. Believing Anne (voiced by Wonder Woman’s Emily Carey) to still be alive she searches for her in contemporary Europe and stumbles upon her vast legacy.

The movie is by Israel's BAFTA nominated director Ari Folman and here's everything you need to know about Where is Anne Frank?

Where is Anne Frank? will be released in UK cinemas on August 12. At present we don’t know if it will be available to watch on a streaming service such as Netflix or Prime Video but watch this space and we’ll let you know once we hear.

Is there a trailer for Where is Anne Frank?

Yes there's an official trailer for Where is Anne Frank? We see Kitty shocked by modern day Europe and its treatment of refugees and she compares it to the treatment Anne and millions of others suffered at the hands of the Nazis. In the trailer she says, “Anne did not write this diary so you could worship her. What is important is to do everything you can to save one single soul from harm.” You can watch the trailer here...

Where is Anne Frank? plot

Where is Anne Frank? follows Kitty, the imaginary friend to whom Anne Frank poured out her heart in her famous diary. Kitty thinks Anne is still alive and searches modern Europe for her friend. But what she sees breaks her heart, especially in the light of everything Anne and her family suffered as a result of Fascism.

Where is Anne Frank? will take us an emotional journey. (Image credit: Altitude)

Where is Anne Frank? voice cast — Ruby Stokes as Kitty

Ruby Stokes voices Anne Frank’s imaginary friend Kitty. She plays Francesca Bridgerton in the hit Netflix series Bridgerton. She’s also starred in Rocks, Una, Da Vinci’s Demons and Not Going Out, where she played Little Lucy. She will also star in the upcoming Netflix series Lockwood & Co which arrives later in 2022.

Here's Kitty! (Image credit: Altitude)

Emily Carey as Anne Frank

Emily Cary lends her voice to young Anne Frank, who confides in Kitty about how her life has been turned upside down by the Holocaust. Emily has starred in Wonder Woman, Tomb Raider, Get Even and Casualty. She’s playing teen Wendy in The Lost Girls and will star in the upcoming series House of the Dragon.

Anne Frank (centre) is voiced by Emily Carey. (Image credit: Altitude)

Sebastian Croft as Peter

Sebastian Croft voices the role of Anne Frank’s friend Peter. He’s just been in the hugely successful Heartstopper, alongside Joe Locke and Kit Connor. He also starred in Game of Thrones, playing the young Ned Stark, as well as Penny Dreadful, Horrible Histories: The Movie and School’s Out Forever.

Kitty and Peter. (Image credit: Altitude)

Who else is starring?

The movie also stars Michael Maloney as Otto Frank, Nell Barlow as Elsa Platt, Skye Bennett as Margot and Ralph Prosser as younger Peter.

Where is Anne Frank? Kitty and the young Peter. (Image credit: Altitude)

More about Anne Frank’s Diary of a Young Girl

On June 12 1942 young Jewish girl Anne Frank was given a diary for her 13th birthday. Two days later she began writing down details of her life, addressed to "Dear Kitty".

Anne took her diary with her when she and her family went into hiding from the Nazis, cramped into a secret annex in a house in Amsterdam for 25 months. She wrote about how her life had changed beyond comprehension as she and her family lived in fear of being sent to concentration camps. They were arrested in August 1944 and Anne died in Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in 1945 along with her sister Margot.

Her mother Edith also died in Auschwitz and only her father Otto survived the atrocity. After the war Otto published Anne’s diary and notebooks to show the world what really happened during the Holocaust, to ensure the world could never forget. The Diary of a Young Girl has been translated into more than 70 languages and read by millions.