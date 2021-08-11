‘A Journal for Jordan’ trailer gives first look at Michael B. Jordan, Denzel Washington film

We have an early contender for holiday tear-jerker, as the first trailer for A Journal for Jordan has been released and it certainly looks like it will be going for all the feels.

A Journal for Jordan is based on the book From Father to Son, Last Words to Live By, a true story about author Dana Canedy’s partner 1st Sgt. Charles Monroe King. Before being killed in action in Baghdad, King wrote a journal for his and Canedy’s son, Jordan, meant to help him how to lead a decent life in the event that he isn’t able to be there with him.

Denzel Washington is directing A Journal for Jordan, which stars Michael B. Jordan and Chanté Adams as King and Canedy. This is the first directing gig for Washington since 2016’s Fences, it also marks the first time that he and Jordan have worked together on a project. As for Adams, this is her most high profile role to date after roles in The Photograph, Bad Hair and Monsters and Men.

The trailer for A Journal for Jordan focuses heavily on the love story between King and Canedy, before sharing via voiceover some of the lessons that King wrote down for Jordan. We get one more voiceover at the end of the trailer, with Denzel himself telling us that it will be playing exclusively in theaters this Christmas (Dec. 22 to be exact).

Watch the trailer below.

This will Michael B. Jordan’s second leading role in 2021, after starring in the Amazon Original Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse. He also had a cameo appearance in Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Christmas is scheduled to be a busy time for the movies again. In addition to A Journal for Jordan, December will see the releases of Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story and Spider-Man: No Way Home.