How to watch The Last of Us episode 1

Want to watch The Last Of Us? Here's where you can stream the video game adaptation that's got everyone talking.

The Last Of Us is a new drama based on the hit PlayStation game of the same name (opens in new tab). Like the game, the TV series takes place in a version of 2023 that sees the world rocked by an apocalyptic event where a pandemic caused by a mutated form of the cordyceps fungus has infected and transformed countless people into terrifying, zombie-like creatures.

The show centers on two major figures; grizzled survivalist and smuggler Joel and Ellie, a teenage girl who could well hold the key to ensuring the survival of the human race (played by Game of Thrones alums, Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, respectively). Joel is tasked with keeping the young girl safe and handing her over to a resistance movement, though their journey soon spirals into a cross-country trek that throws them up against the infected creatures that roam the lands and dangerous human factions, too.

If you're looking for a big prestige TV show to sink your teeth into, here's where you can watch The Last Of Us

How to watch The Last of Us in the US

The Last Of Us is an HBO original series, meaning you can watch the series as it airs on HBO or stream it on-demand on HBO Max.

Sign up to HBO Max here (opens in new tab)

The season premiere is slated for Sunday, January 15, at 9 pm ET/PT and will run through till 10:25 pm ET/PT. The remaining eight episodes then air on HBO and drop on HBO Max on a weekly basis up until Sunday, March 12.

If you're not already an HBO Max subscriber, the price for the ad-free plan has been increased by $1 to $15.99 a month just days before The Last Of Us premiere. FYI, this price point will impact existing customers too the next time they pay a bill after February 11.

How to watch The Last of Us in the UK

The Last Of Us is following a similar release pattern to most HBO originals and series in the UK, as it begins airing across the pond one day after originally premiering in the US exclusively on Sky TV and the streaming service, NOW.

The season premiere is set to air on Monday, January 16, at 2 am UK and 9 pm UK on Sky Atlantic. It will be made available to stream on NOW on the same day.