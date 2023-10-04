The Young and the Restless spoilers: Mamie REHIRES Nate at Chancellor-Winters?

From the moment The Young and the Restless’ Mamie (Veronica Redd) returned to Genoa City, she’s been rather mysterious. Not only did she not tell her great-nephews and great-niece about her plans to blow back into town, but she initially withheld the fact that she recently acquired a stake in Chancellor-Winters thanks to Victor (Eric Braeden).

Now we’ll admit, we can partially understand Mamie keeping her investment in Chancellor-Winters under wraps considering Jill (Jess Walton) is the chairperson of the company. Longtime viewers of The Young and the Restless know that these two ladies cannot stand one another, and that stems from their individual relationships with the late John Abbott (Jerry Douglas). Had Jill discovered that Mamie was secretly trying to buy a stake in her business, Jill would done everything in her power to stop that from happening.

Although, we have to say it’s a bit ironic that Mamie bought into Chancellor-Winters using money she’s earned over the years that originated from the initial cash Jill paid her to leave town almost two decades ago.

Veronica Redd, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

With all of that said, we again arrive back at the question, "What is Mamie up to?"

Well in the episode airing on October 4, the Winters matriarch starts to shed light on her plans at a family get-together, fittingly at the Neil Winters Jazz Lounge. First and foremost, she’s back in Genoa City to fix her family.

Mamie admits to Devon (Bryton James), Lily (Christel Khalil) and Nate (Sean Dominic) that she’s been keeping tabs on them, and is fully aware of the ups and downs in their lives and their conflict with one another. Knowing what she does, she professes to be fully committed to reuniting her family, acknowledging the difficulty of the task. She tells her nephews and niece she’s better able to do that with a foothold at Chancellor-Winters.

Then, Mamie drops some even bigger news. She walks up to Nate, with Victoria (Amelia Heinle) by his side, and she states:

"We all know that you’re in knee-deep over at Newman Enterprises. And good for you. Good for you. But I just want you to know upfront, it will give me great pleasure to lure you away to rejoin us at Chancellor-Winters."

Christel Khalil, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

These words shock Nate, but they completely floor Lily, who makes it clear that she’s not the biggest fan of the idea. But again, this is just an idea or wish that Mamie has. Nate returning to his family business in large part depends on his willingness to leave Newman. So will he?

On one hand, Victor has said in no uncertain terms that only a Newman will run Newman Enterprises, so the former doctor has pretty much been promoted as high as he can go as the company’s COO. However, Victor has increasingly found value in Nate’s business advice and input, so there’s a chance Nate feels he can change Victor’s mind about promotion limitations. In that case, staying at Newman makes sense.

Now, on the other hand, Nate could find Mamie’s idea intriguing. He’s tried to reconnect with Devon and Lily before, but they weren’t really receptive to him. Nate may feel their great-aunt backing him will provide the support the cousins need to repair their rift. Furthermore, if the job offer is enticing enough, he may become inclined to prefer dealing with his own family drama in business rather than constantly dealing with the tension between Victoria and Adam (Mark Grossman) at Newman.

Sean Dominic, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

We should also point out that given Lily and Devon are already co-CEOs at Chancellor-Winters, it’s unlikely that Nate would have the chance to have the top job at this company either.

If we had to guess what Nate will ultimately wind up doing, we’d say he’d probably stay at Newman Enterprises. That is unless Mamie makes the bold decision to transfer her investment in Chancellor-Winters over to Nate, giving him some real power in the family business. Considering Mamie is teasing she has more surprises in store while she’s back in town, that could very well happen.