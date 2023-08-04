The Young and the Restless spoilers: Adam drops a BIG hint about a huge storyline?

These days, The Young and the Restless’ Adam (Mark Grossman) seems to have his hand in a lot of complicated pots in Genoa City. Not only is he in the midst of getting Adustus off the ground now that it’s officially merged with Kirsten Incorporated, of course fighting Victor (Eric Braeden) along the way, but he recently formed an unexpected alliance with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). He promised to help her with her Tucker (Trevor St. John), and given the bombshell secret he discovered about Tucker and Audra (Zuleyka Silver), Adam’s part in that situation looks to evolve into some high-stakes drama.

However, in addition to playing the roles of businessman, antagonist, manipulator and pot stirrer, has he found the time to take on the role of matchmaker?

Sharon Case and Mark Grossman, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

So in The Young and the Restless episode airing on August 4, Sharon (Sharon Case) stops by Adam’s place to have a discussion about Adustus. She pitches the idea of looking at office spaces across town, claiming she didn’t want to take Victor up on his offer to work at Newman Towers. Adam agrees with her, but his demeanor seems off to Sharon and she asks what’s bothering him.

Although initially resistant to open up about his problems, the Newman heir eventually concedes that he’s bothered by the fact that he still loves Sally (Courtney Hope) but she won’t give him the time of day romantically.

He then shares his opinion that Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sally aren’t really in love, and the couple’s feelings for each other pale in comparison to the feelings Adam thinks exist between him and Sally. That she only chose Nick over him because the older Newman is safe. (We should point out that we too aren’t convinced Sally is madly in love with Nick).

Courtney Hope, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Taken aback by his comments, Sharon tries to persuade Adam to move on from Sally, especially since he can’t claim to know the love his brother and Sally have for each other. That’s when Adam hurls out the accusation that Nick and Sharon are the ones that are actually in love. That the on-again-off-again duo are the loves of one another’s life, and if they’d just stop fighting that and get back together, it could set things right for Adam and Sally.

Of course, Sharon brushes off Adam’s assertion, even appearing insulted by the insinuation. She claims that she and Nick just have a special bond due to their history and their children. Adam just doubles down on his thoughts. Take a look at this snippet of Adam and Sharon’s exchange.

#yr🇨🇦spoiler Thu🇨🇦Fri🇺🇸 #yr50#Shadam pt 2 pic.twitter.com/3ZgIMDXb5iAugust 3, 2023 See more

Adam’s sentiments are just reflective of what show fans have been saying for a very long time. Sharon and Nick belong together, and the signs have been on the wall signaling an inevitable reconciliation. We even predicted as much in our theories about the big couples’ shake-up coming for the fall.

With Adam planting the seed in Sharon’s head, will she soon realize that he’s right? That she and Nick are destined to reunite? Although she’s currently coupled with Chance (Connor Floyd), there is a strong possibility that she’ll soon let him go given his blossoming connection with Summer (Allison Lanier). Plus, working in close proximity to Nick is bound to stir up old romantic feelings for Sharon.

Sharon Case and Joshua Morrow, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

If Adam's words were indeed a hint to viewers that the popular coupling is set to return, we can easily see one big hurdle for the pair — Phyllis.

With it appearing Phyllis will work with Nick and Sharon at Adustus post-trial, it’s possible that Sharon will be reminded of the times that Nick has cheated on her with Ms. Summers. Sharon may understandably be apprehensive about starting up with her ex-husband again if she sees any type of lingering connection with Phyllis. Thankfully for Sharon, Nick is pretty upset with Phyllis at the moment for faking her death and the impact that’s had on Summer, so Sharon should be okay.

Lastly, allow us to point out that even if #Schick comes to fruition, it doesn’t mean Adam will be reuniting with Sally. With he and Phyllis working together more these days, there’s a possibility the two get involved in a twisted romance.