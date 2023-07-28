The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victor CHOOSES Nick over Adam?

The relationship between The Young and the Restless' Victor (Eric Braeden) and Adam (Mark Grossman) has never been easy. On a personal level, Adam seems to resent Victor for being absent during his childhood, and Victor is continually bothered by Adam's willingness to give into his darkest impulses, disregarding the impact his decisions may have on the rest of the family. Then in terms of business, father and son continue to clash because Adam just doesn't get that Victor is the boss and calls the shots.

In their latest round of arguments, the duo has specifically been at odds over Adam's desire to go after Audra (Zuleyka Silver) and Newman Media. Time and time again, Victor has made it clear that Adam is not to try and sabotage the division of Newman Enterprises, and The Mustache told his son in the episode that aired on July 21 that any plans Adam had of folding Newman Media into Adustus weren't happening.

Mark Grossman and Eric Braeden in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Although the younger Newman wasn't happy about that stance, he agreed to run Adustus (including the newly merged Kirsten Incorporated) as his father saw fit with Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) on hand to help.

However, it seems like this business truce/agreement is still very much fragile as Victor and Adam get into a heated argument in the episode airing on July 28, once again over how Adam is resistant to Victor's authority. Check out the tense exchange in the following clip.

#yr🇨🇦Spoiler Thurs🇨🇦Fri🇺🇸#yr50Great scene ⁦@MarkGrossman⁩ ⁦@EBraeden⁩ 🎬🥲❤️ pic.twitter.com/A5NtgD1oQlJuly 27, 2023 See more

While the Newman patriarch is not ready to fire Adam, Victor puts his son on notice about getting in line, following orders and being a team player with Nick and Sharon. Adam seemingly agrees to his dad's demands, but Victor remains skeptical. Especially, when Adam reveals later in the scene that he offered Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) a job as the head of IT at Adustus without consulting Sharon and Nick first.

All of this has us thinking that Victor may make a bold move to humble Adam. Although Nick joined Adam as his second-in-command of sorts, will Victor have a change of heart and name his oldest son as the CEO of Adustus instead?

Joshua Morrow in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

It's certainly possible. After all, Nick seems more inclined to conduct business as his father wishes. Plus, Nick tends to make less rash decisions and has an ability to see the larger picture. Not to mention, Victor sent Nick to work with his brother to keep Adam in check, so giving Nick the big job would certainly help with that.

On an interesting note, we have to wonder if Nick is put in charge, does that mean he'll stop Phyllis from working with the company? After all, he is still livid with her for faking her death and the impact that's had on their daughter Summer (Allison Lanier). Not to mention, Phyllis and Sharon have a very long history of bad blood between them. Would Nick want Sharon to feel uncomfortable at work?

Although to be clear, for fans, an office with Nick, Adam, Sharon and Phyllis would certainly be a firework show worth watching.