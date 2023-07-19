The Young and the Restless spoilers: Summer plots REVENGE on Audra?

As viewers of The Young and the Restless know, the latest couple to bite the dust is #Skyle, aka Summer (Allison Lanier) and Kyle (Michael Mealor). Despite Summer’s objections, Kyle just couldn’t see past Summer’s lies when it came to her helping Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and he demanded a separation from his wife.

While many people would take their time before moving on after separating from a spouse, Kyle literally told Summer he was leaving the marriage in one moment and then hooked up with Audra (Zuleyka Silver) the next. Not only have he and Audra started a full-blown affair, but the duo are even working together now at Newman Media.

Zuleyka Silver and Michael Mealor as Audra and Kyle in The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

Of course, fans knew it wouldn’t be long before Summer found out her still-husband was entangling with another woman, and on the episode airing on July 19, Summer hears the big news. Kyle drops the bombshell that he’s been fooling around with Audra and Summer gives into her feelings of anger, and she slaps him. Take a look at the scene below.

#yr 🇨🇦 spoiler Tues🇨🇦Wed 🇺🇸#yr50 T#Skyle pic.twitter.com/duQ0FrxgGBJuly 18, 2023 See more

Now given Summer’s reaction, we have to wonder if she’ll steal a page out of her mother’s book and seek revenge. After all, it was just a few weeks ago when Mariah (Camryn Grimes) said that while Summer has grown, she’s still her mother’s child. Plus, in the episode that aired on July 18, Summer herself talked to Diane (Susan Walters) about her manipulative past when it came to Kyle and his ex-wife Lola (Sasha Calle).

With that being said, Young and the Restless could be preparing to have Summer be the wrecking ball to the blossoming relationship between Kyle and Audra. Specifically, Summer may go on a fact-finding mission to gather intel on Audra and expose her for her past misdeeds.

Zuleyka Silver as Audra in The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

Looking back, Summer’s first knowledge of Audra came via her brother Noah (Rory Gibson), and he didn’t exactly have raving positive reviews about Audra. With Audra now coming in between Summer and Kyle, will the Newman heiress reach out to her brother to get more information on Audra?

Furthermore, will she hire someone to dig into Audra’s background to drag every skeleton out of Audra’s closet?

Kyle made it clear that he doesn’t like to be lied to and manipulated, so there’s a chance Summer gets ammunition from a search through Audra’s past to prove to Kyle that Audra can’t be trusted.

Allison Lanier as Audra in The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

Taking things up a notch, if Summer truly is her mother’s child, she’ll want to do more than expose Audra. She’ll want to run Audra out of town. So could Summer work to have Audra fired from Newman Media as well? Perhaps. The idea is not that far-fetched especially considering Summer is a Newman.

On a final note, we can’t rule out the possibility that Summer won’t get the chance to do something to Audra, because Phyllis beats her to the point. Either way, you’ll want to make sure you keep watching.