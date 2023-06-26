The Young and the Restless spoilers: Kyle faces unexpected pregnancy, but with who?

For a while now on The Young and the Restless, the marriage between Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer (Allison Lanier) has faced its fair share of turmoil. The moment Diane (Susan Walters) resurfaced, their blissful love bubble has shown signs of popping.

While Diane’s mere presence has caused problems between the two, it was Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) who took a sledgehammer to the couple’s relationship when she faked her death and framed her rival for murder.

Alllison Lanier, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Ever since then, Summer has found herself caught up in her mother’s web of lies, which led to her deceiving Kyle. Naturally, he didn’t appreciate the deception at the hands of his wife, and he’s been left to wonder if he and Summer can make it, especially seeing signs that she is more like her mother than he realized.

As the following sneak peek for the week of June 26 shows, Kyle has one foot outside of the door in terms of his union with Summer and asks her for a separation. Not only does he ask his wife for space, but then he cheats on her with Audra (Zuleyka Silver). A decision Kyle may live to regret. Especially, if their dalliance in the sheets is discovered by the wrong person — Summer is bad, but Adam (Mark Grossman) could be worse.

Now Young and the Restless fans know that cheating scandals make for good TV, but a baby in the mix makes for great TV. So will Kyle find himself an expectant father again? Possibly.

So let’s say that Kyle immediately regrets cheating on his wife and decides to keep his affair under wraps and repair his relationship with Summer. Audra discovering that she’s pregnant would throw a major monkey wrench in any kind of reconciliation plan.

We can’t envision Summer just accepting the fact that he cheated on her despite her loving him and fighting so hard to save their marriage. Considering we see a Summer and Chance (Conner Floyd) romance on the horizon, this is definitely a plausible scenario.

Zuleyka Silver and Michael Mealor, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

What if Kyle doesn’t regret sleeping with Audra, and the act serves as the catalyst for him to divorce his wife? It’s easy to believe that Summer being pregnant could change his mind and he decides he wants to give his family a fighting chance. For a short time, the two may make strides in saving their marriage. But infidelity in Genoa City rarely stays quiet.

Upon Summer finding out that Kyle cheated, she could again decide to leave him. Which would ultimately drive her into the arms of Chance anyway, which once more is a budding romance the show continues to drop hints about happening in the future.

Allison Lanier and Conner Floyd, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

It looks like fans we’ll just have to stay tuned to see how this all plays out, as the Summer, Kyle and Audra saga is sure to get explosive.