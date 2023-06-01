The Young and the Restless spoilers: Kyle DESTROYS marriage to Summer and turns Phyllis in?

In terms of The Young and the Restless canvas these days, if viewers aren’t talking about the pending explosion between Sharon (Sharon Case), Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Cameron (Linden Ashby), then they’re focused on what’s going on with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford).

For months now, she has found herself in a very complicated mess. Feeling threatened by Diane’s (Susan Walters) return to Genoa City, Phyllis pulled the ultimate Phyllis move and faked her death with the help of Jeremy Stark (James Hyde), framing Diane for murder.

Unfortunately for Phyllis, Jeremy wound up turning the tables and attacking her, forcing her to kill him in self-defense. This left Phyllis eager to get back to her children but unable to announce to the public that she faked her death out of fear of going to prison.

Michelle Stafford and Susan Walters, The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

Then, Phyllis decided to reach out to her daughter, and Summer (Allison Lanier) has been working with her mom in secret ever since, trying to develop a plan to get Phyllis out of trouble, even as Daniel (Michael Graziadei) stands in the way.

While Summer is trying to be a loyal and supportive daughter to Phyllis, she’s been playing a dangerous game with Kyle (Michael Mealor) by keeping her husband in the dark about her contact with her mother.

Despite his mom now being a free woman, Summer knew for weeks that Diane didn’t kill Phyllis, and furthermore, she knows where Phyllis has been held up as of late.

With that being said, Summer could have gotten the murder charges against Diane dropped a lot sooner.

Allison Lanier and Michael Mealor, The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Fast forward to the episode airing on June 2, and it looks Kyle will follow Summer to the Genoa City Athletic Club and may catch her in a secret rendezvous with Phyllis.

Seeing the mother-daughter duo together is sure to leave Kyle fuming that his wife has been lying to him, while he’s been genuinely concerned about Summer’s well-being.

Feeling betrayed by Summer and already angry with Phyllis for putting Diane through this whole ordeal, will Kyle lead Chance (Connor Floyd) and Christine (Lauralee Bell) to his mother-in-law’s door?

If he does, that’s sure to put the nail in the coffin that is his marriage, as Summer won’t take such a move lightly. However, feeling deceived, it’s possible Kyle may feel the marriage is already over and he has nothing left to lose.