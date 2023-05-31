The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sally CHEATS with Adam?

It’s becoming quite clear on The Young and the Restless that Cameron Kirsten’s (Linden Ashby) return to Genoa City is going to shake things up for a few characters on the soap.

First and foremost as Sharon’s (Sharon Case) former tormentor, Cameron’s presence in the city is slowly going to become a living nightmare for her. Since all signs point to him being back on a quest for revenge, with even Ashby claiming Cameron has murder on his mind, she’ll naturally become increasingly more concerned for those closest to her, especially Faith (Reylynn Caster).

Additionally, with the villain back in town, Nick (Joshua Morrow) is also drawn into Cameron’s orbit. Nick helped Sharon put Cameron behind bars, and the evil businessman certainly has an axe to grind with the Newman heir. Plus, Nick has a long history of helping Sharon through her most trying times in life, and it looks like that will continue to be the case moving forward.

Linden Ashby, The Young & the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

With that being said, Nick’s focus on helping his ex-wife is primed to take its toll on his current relationship with Sally (Courtney Hope).

Despise the couple overcoming opposition from Victor (Eric Braeden) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and the fact Sally is pregnant with Adam’s (Mark Grossman) child, it’s starting to look like Cameron’s return is going to be the thing that tears Nick and Sally apart.

Nick has always been and will probably always be someone that comes to Sharon’s rescue, and considering he’s fearful Cameron may target his daughter this time around, he’s going to be preoccupied and not as available for Sally.

Joshua Morrow, The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

Spoiler clips for the week of May 29 already hint at Sally needing Nick for something important, and him not being able to be there for her because he’s busy with Sharon-related matters.

Fortunately for Sally, Adam was able to step up and be there for her. A pattern like this seems to be something that will become more frequent in the coming weeks, setting the stage for an Adam and Sally reunion.

Now despite the mother-to-be urging Adam to move on and claiming she was happy with Nick, Sally and Adam have a history and will forever be tied to one another with a baby on the way.

Plus, Adam has made it crystal clear that he still loves Sally. As he continues to step up for her and fill the void left by Nick, will she finally admit to herself and Adam that she still loves him too? Will she cheat on Nick?

Mark Grossman, The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

We tend to think so. Especially, when you consider that Nick recently confessed to Sally that he was in love and she appeared rather nervous to hear that. Perhaps the reason for that is she knows deep down that she likes Nick but is in love with Adam.

Make sure you stay tuned to the soap and watch as things heat up this summer.