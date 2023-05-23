The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victoria and Billy headed toward a RECONCILIATION?

Despite both being in relationships with other people, The Young and the Restless’ Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) may actually be on track to reunite sooner rather than later.

In Victoria’s world, she is currently knee-deep in a steamy romance with Nate (Sean Dominic). The two can’t deny their attraction to one another and even hurt Elena (Brytni Sarpy) in their pursuit of "love."

However, despite the Newman heir and former doctor trying to sell to everyone around them that they were destined to be together, Victoria’s family, in particular, isn’t buying it.

Viewers have now seen Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) warn her daughter on a few occasions about mixing business with pleasure given Nate is an employee at Newman Enterprises.

Additionally, no one has been more of an opponent to the #Vate relationship than Nick (Joshua Morrow). Nick has told his sister time and time again that Nate can’t be trusted, and with good reason.

Sean Dominic and Amelia, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Nate has stabbed Devon (Bryton James) in the back by sleeping with his cousin’s then-girlfriend Elena, he eventually cheated on Elena and Nate even attempted to go against his family’s business.

Given his track record and the constant warnings coming from the other Newmans, it seems likely that Victoria will eventually find herself a victim of Nate’s betrayal. Young and the Restless fans know that betrayal may occur with the help of Audra (Zuleyka Silver), who has been sneaky about meeting with Nate and is an expert manipulator.

When Nate proves his disloyalty, where will that leave Victoria? Single.

Over in Billy’s world, he currently is quite happy with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). However, in recent weeks that relationship has faced a huge problem — Connor (Judah Mackey). He may be more accepting of his mom dating Billy these days, but he certainly isn’t crazy about the duo.

Jason Thompson and Melissa Claire Egan, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Plus, Connor has been acting out since finding out Adam (Mark Grossman) is expecting a new baby girl with Sally (Courtney Hope). Connor’s temper tantrums have caused some uncomfortable moments for Billy and Chelsea, and should they continue, Chelsea may find prioritizing Connor’s well-being over a relationship with Billy is something she has to do.

Also, in real life, Chelsea's portrayer Melissa Claire Egan is pregnant with her second child. With pending maternity leave on the horizon, she’ll be off The Young and the Restless canvas for a while. At present, no official news has been announced about a recast of the Chelsea character, so its possible writers are preparing to write a storyline that takes her out of Genoa City temporarily. If this proves true, could she be taking Connor to visit with her mother as she’s done before, leaving Billy behind?

Amelia Heinle, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

As history has shown, when Victoria and Billy are both heartbroken, they tend to gravitate to one another. That’s understandable since they have been married a few times, share kids and despite their ups and downs, can always rely on each other when it matters.

Fair warning, should Victoria and Billy reunite, Victor (Eric Braeden) is sure to blow a gasket.