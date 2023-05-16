The Young and the Restless fans find the Sally love triangle 'GROSS' — here's why

Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra in The Young and the Restless.

When stepping away from the current storyline between Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Diane (Susan Walters), it looks like loyal fans of The Young and The Restless have absolutely had enough of the current love triangle between Nick (Joshua Morrow), Sally (Courtney Hope) and Adam (Mark Grossman).

Sally began dating Adam while the two worked together at Newman Media. However, once they split, Nick presented himself as another romantic option, and the fiery businesswoman started dating the older Newman sibling.

It was in the early days of their courtship that Sally doubled back to Adam, getting pregnant with his child.

Even though she was expecting a baby with his brother, Nick decided to look past the indiscretion and continue on in a relationship with the mother-to-be.

Joshua Morrow as Nick Newman. (Image credit: CBS)

With that said, it appears fans are sick of this love triangle for a few reasons. For starters, they are fed up with the brothers going to war with each other over a woman.

They’ve previously dueled it out in some capacity over Sharon (Sharon Case), Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Sage Warner (Kelly Sullivan). You’d think these two guys would grow tired of being romantic rivals, and they would certainly want to stop putting The Mustache, aka Victor (Eric Braeden), in the middle of their feuding.

Speaking of Sage, viewers find themselves frustratingly reminded of her storyline when thinking about Sally’s current predicament.

Like Sally, Sage was Adam’s ex who started dating Nick but found herself pregnant. The only difference in the plots is that at the time, both Nick and Adam weren’t aware of the paternity of Sage’s baby until the birth of the child.

Mark Grossman as Adam Newman in The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

Lastly, Young and the Restless fans are just annoyed at how Sally now treats Adam.

While the two aren’t together, he clearly loves her and has made some grand gestures to not only show that he cares for her, but their unborn daughter.

She’s been at times rudely blunt and passive-aggressive towards him. Considering Adam is often considered to be a villain" of the show, it says a lot that audience feels sorry for him.

The Young and the Restless fans frustrated with the Nick, Sally and Adam love triangle

Check out for yourself just some of the tweets fans have been firing off recently expressing their frustration. One fan even called the love triangle "gross."

This Sally/Nick/Adam story is gross. #YR pic.twitter.com/BZTaaKMV8UMay 15, 2023 See more

I really want Adam doing something else than pining after this ridiculous woman who treats him like dirt for no reason. #YRMay 15, 2023 See more

Sally goes off at Adam about crossing lines...but he's been staying in his lane. She's the one who kept inviting him to join her at CL, asked him for parenting advice & baby name suggestions, grabbed his hand to feel the baby kick, & sat on his chair w/him. 🤨 Gurl bye. #yrMay 15, 2023 See more

Nick is (as always) trash, but the lady who is waffling and flirting with two brothers and making ridiculous pro/con lists is not a prize either #YRMay 10, 2023 See more

Has there ever been a worst love triangle than Adam, Sally, and Nick? No substance on either side and no real obstacles just Victor having to carry majority of the angst on his 80 year old back. You hate to see it #YRMay 11, 2023 See more

I've gone from liking Sally to wanting her on a bus out of Genoa City. This storyline has tanked her character. #YRMay 15, 2023 See more