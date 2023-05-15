The Young and the Restless fans spot storyline ERROR in Phyllis bombshell spoiler

The Young and the Restless fans have been treated to a huge spoiler clip on the soap's official Instagram (opens in new tab) page, which sees the bombshell news about Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) still being alive becoming public knowledge.

However, long-time fans of The Young and the Restless have pointed out a former storyline that Diane (Susan Walters) seems to have conveniently forgotten.

In the clip, which you can see below, Diane is seen raging about the fact Phyllis tried to frame her for murder and get her sent to jail for the crime. Diane can be seen saying: "Phyllis has nearly destroyed my life and the lives of the people who love her. How can she be so hateful? This is pure evil."

However, fans have pointed out that Diane seems to have forgotten her own past, which saw her fake her own death with the help of Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan).

Long-time viewers will remember it was believed that Deacon delivered the fatal blow with a rock to Diane's head, however, it was later revealed in 2022 that Deacon helped Diane fake her death and leave Kyle (Michael Mealor) to be raised by his father, Jack (Peter Bergman).

Diane Jenkins is set to be fuming when the news that Phyllis is alive and well comes out. (Image credit: CBS)

One fan said: "Pot meet kettle Diane! How many people were accused of her murder while she was playing dead for 30 years? She can sit down!"

Another added: "Funny Diane did the same thing except she let her son grow up without a mother."

While other fans agreed: "Diane has a lot of nerve when she did the same thing for much longer," said one. While another soap fan added: "Diane... remember when you did what Phyllis did?"

Over on the official Twitter page for the soap fans are fuming with Diane for not realizing that she is complaining about Phyllis's stunt right in front of the son who she abandoned...

"She's a total hypocrite. She literally did the same to the man in front of her," said one fan. While another agreed: "Diane saying this to Kyle after she deserted him for years, it's a comedy!"

But in a shocking twist, could Diane save nemesis Phyllis from prison now that she faces some serious legal repercussions for the murder of Jeremy Stark (James Hyde)?

Despite killing Jeremy in self-defense, Phyllis faces a credibility issue with her story because she has lied and faked her own death... so who would believe she didn’t lie about how Jeremy died?

This is where Diane could be her rival’s hero.

Having once been the victim of Jeremy’s cruelty, Diane can speak about his character and help paint the picture of the dire circumstances Phyllis found herself in the night of the murder — could Diane testify on Phyllis's behalf?

The Young and The Restless episodes air on weekdays on CBS. Episodes can also be streamed on Paramount Plus.