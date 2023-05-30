The Young and the Restless spoiler: Cameron kills again, but who?

On The Young and the Restless, Sharon’s (Sharon Case) summer of torment has officially kicked off with the return of her nemesis Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby), who previously spent nearly two decades behind bars.

His arrival back in Genoa City has been rumored for weeks and even teased on the show when Sharon received a mysterious bottle of champagne and later a postcard from Denever.

Then on the episode that aired on May 26, Cameron appeared in the soap for the first time in nearly 20 years and checked into the Genoa City Athletic Club. A move that is sure to raise many red flags for not only Sharon but for Nick (Josh Morrow) as well given he had a hand in sending Cameron to prison.

Sharon Case, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Now for those who perhaps thought Cameron’s return would be a part of a redemption story arc, allow us to burst your bubble. In a podcast interview with Soap Opera Digest, Cameron's portrayer Linden Ashby gave some insight into the character’s motives for arriving back in Genoa City.

Around the 49:45 minute mark, Ashby talks about how recently departed show villain Jermey Stark (James Hyde) made manipulation a part of his M.O. Ashby describes Cameron as being someone completely different as his approach to evil doings is more direct and sinister. Specifically, he stated:



"I’m going to kill somebody, I’m going to kill something… There’s no subtly. People are dropping dead. Things are dropping dead."

Linden Ashby, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

With a quote like that, it certainly sounds like show fans should expect to see one or more characters meet their demise. This is where our detective skills come in as we have a short list of possible victims.

First up, is Chance (Connor Floyd). The cop appears to be on tap to lend a hand to Sharon in dealing with Cameron, so he may find himself sacrificing his life for her in the process. Considering we anticipate Cameron being the reason Sharon and Nick reunite, leaving Chance once again out in the cold without a romantic tie on the show or any good prospects, it’s completely reasonable to see the writers killing the character off. If this proves true, we imagine that he’ll somehow track Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) down before that happens.

Reylynn Caster, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Another viable victim for Cameron to target is Faith (Reylynn Caster). As we previously argued, it’s probably no coincidence that Nick and Sharon’s daughter arrives in town at the same time as Cameron. Teased in the promo clip for the week of May 29, Cameron even bumps into Faith, knowing her name. The villain is one that doesn’t have boundaries when it comes to revenge, so a college undergrad visiting home while on a break from school is a perfect target for someone like Cameron.

Our last guess as it pertains to a pending Cameron victim is not actually a human on the show. Again, during the week of May 29, Faith goes to Sharon’s home and talks about having adopted a cat. That tidbit of info seems rather random in our opinion, unless that cat winds up on Cameron’s hit list. It doesn’t take much to see him killing the cat to send an ominous message to Sharon. Remember, Ashby also said, "Things are dropping dead."

Make sure you stay tuned to The Young and the Restless to find out who becomes a part of Cameron’s latest revenge plot.

Also, check out the entire Soap Opera Digest podcast to hear more from Ashby, including what it’s like to be married to Susan Walters who plays Diane in the soap.