The Young and the Restless spoilers: Cameron TARGETS Faith for Sharon revenge plot?

For weeks now, there’s been buzz that The Young and the Restless’ Sharon (Sharon Case) has a major storyline brewing involving a villain from her past.

Then during the week of May 15, she received a mysterious bottle of champagne. Upon closer inspection, the bottle had a spot of blood on the label and was accompanied by an ominous message from an anonymous gifter. Right away, longtime viewers of the show immediately suspected that the rumblings of Cameron Kirsten’s (Linden Ashby) return were true.

Sharon Case, The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

While we did a full breakdown of Cameron and encourage you to give it a look over, long story short, Cameron is someone that Sharon met while in Denver.

Unfortunately, he became highly abusive and obsessed with her. In one of their encounters to escape him, she hit him over the head with a bottle of champagne. He would eventually be sent to prison as information came to light that he murdered the biological father of Cassie and Mariah (Camryn Grimes).

Well, the fans believing Cameron is behind Sharon’s recent gifts are proven right in an episode airing on Friday, May 26. Not only does Sharon receive a postcard from Denver, but Cameron himself resurfaces in Genoa City and checks into the athletic club. His arrival in town would seem motivated by one thing and one thing only — revenge.

Linden Ashby, The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

Given the diabolical nature of Cameron in the past, it should come as no surprise that it looks like a key figure in his revenge plot against Sharon may actually be Faith (Reylynn Caster).

In a preview clip for The Young and the Restless episodes airing during the week of May 29, Cameron bumps into Faith who also returns to town. Given this is the soap opera world, we hardly find Sharon’s nemesis and her daughter arriving in Genoa City at the same time to be a coincidence. Additionally, as seen in the video below, he bumps into Faith and asks her to confirm her identity.

#yr Next Week pic.twitter.com/nkqWIFZIfXMay 25, 2023 See more

Cameron targeting Faith would also be a method of getting revenge on Nick (Joshua Morrow). Cameron probably blames both Nick and Sharon for why he landed behind bars. So targeting the exes’ daughter is proverbially like "killing two birds with one stone."

As Cameron settles in Genoa City and is sure to make the Newmans uncomfortable, viewers will have to stay tuned to see his true intentions unfold.

Also, don’t be surprised if he manages to charm some people into thinking he’s not the person he used to be. We’re talking about Elena (Brytni Sarpy), who post-breakup with Nate (Sean Dominic) may be primed to find love with a "good guy."