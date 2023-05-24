The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victor FIRES Victoria and makes Nick CEO?

When it comes to The Young and the Restless’ Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), fans have learned over the decades that he has three great loves in life — Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), his children and of course, Newman Enterprises.

The latter holds a special place in his heart because he built it from the ground up, and even when Nikki was with someone else during one of their many breakups and his kids all turned their back on him, Newman Enterprises was there. Although he stepped down from the day-to-day of the business and hand-picked Victoria (Amelia Heinle) as CEO, he watches her every move and isn’t shy about expressing his discontent with some of her actions.

As of late, Victor hasn’t exactly been thrilled with Victoria’s decision-making. He wasn’t pleased she tried to undermine him with the acquisition of McCall Unlimited for Adam (Mark Grossman), and Victor shared his disapproval of Victoria dating her subordinate, Nate (Sean Dominic).

Sean Dominic and Amelia Heinle, The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

The Newman patriarch may have always liked Nate as a family doctor, but he understands the optics of Victoria dating an employee. To be fair, Victor also didn’t care for Nick (Joshua Morrow) being romantically involved with Sally (Courtney Hope).

Speaking of Nick, Victor has taken what his son has said about Nate into consideration. Nick has stated time and time again to Victoria, and now to Victor, that Nate can’t be trusted in light of what he did to Devon (Bryton James), the Winters family business and recently, Elena (Brytni Sarpy).

You add to this the fact that the last time Victoria was this indignant about pursuing a romance despite her family’s protests it was with Ashland Locke (Robert Newman), then Victor has good reason to be alarmed about the future of his company. Ashland’s deception almost cost Victor hundreds of millions and the legacy of Newman Enterprises.

Eric Braeden, The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

Viewers also shouldn’t take for granted the fact that during an episode of The Young and the Restless that aired on May 22, Victoria was in a heated discussion with Nick and insinuated that he should be concerned about his future with the company rather than worry about Nate’s role.

In true soap opera fashion, it would be an ironic twist for Victor to step in and see Victoria’s missteps as detrimental to the business and replace her with Nick as CEO of Newman.

Joshua Morrow, The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

Let’s face it, it wouldn’t be the first time that Victoria was ousted at Newman and left for other ventures. With the way things are going between Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) these days, one of the Abbott siblings is bound to get pushed out of Jabot, so perhaps there will be an opening at the company alongside Victoria’s ex Billy (Jason Thompson).