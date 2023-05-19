The Young and the Restless spoilers: Are Diane, Tucker and Ashley DOOMED to repeat history?

As the war between The Young and the Restless’ Diane (Susan Walters) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) rages on now that the former knows the latter faked her death, and trouble blows into town for Sharon (Sharon Case), another storyline may have been bubbling to the surface.

For weeks now, things have seemed rather crowded and uncomfortable at the illustrious Abbott mansion. In particular, we’re referring to Jack (Peter Bergman), Diane, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Tucker (Trevor St. John) all sharing one roof.

Ignoring the fact that these are people with a considerable amount of wealth and capable of getting their own homes, this living arrangement is strange considering Ashley and Diane are sworn enemies. Ashley has never approved of the way Diane seems to manipulate the men in her orbit. Ashley also can’t stand the fact that Diane fooled around with Tucker years ago while she was in a full relationship with him.

Susan Walters, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

It’s this infidelity component we fear is in danger of happening again. Yes, Diane has professed time and time again since arriving back in Genoa City that she’s totally committed to Jack and is supposed to marry him.

We also understand that Ashley and Tucker are technically living together (though the rekindling of their relationship started out as a tactic to rile Diane and Jack’s feathers). But The Young and the Restless has been leaving breadcrumbs that history is doomed to repeat itself.

Take for example the fact that Jack and Ashley have had a few conversations recently warning each other that their relationship with their respective partner isn’t a right fit. Ashley continually rattles off Diane’s misdeeds, while Jack repeatedly emphasizes that Tucker cannot be trusted. Is this a bit of foreshadowing?

Trevor St. John, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Then there are all the one-on-one conversations that Diane and Tucker keep getting caught in lately. Although one of their convos was him offering to help get her out of town to avoid standing trial for Phyllis’ murder, a number of their discussions have consisted of some playful banter that may be considered flirtatious. Could their one-on-ones lead them to repeat history, cheating on Ashley?

If it does, Diane and Tucker better watch their backs as Ashley is not afraid of hatching a revenge plot and an unleashed Jack can be dangerous.